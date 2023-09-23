IND vs AUS 2023, 1st ODI: What happened in yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by five wickets in yesterday’s ODI match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. With the triumph, Team India became the No. 1 ranked side in all three formats.

Bowling first after winning the toss in the first one-dayer of the three-match series, India held Australia in 276 as Mohammed Shami registered career-best ODI figures of 5/51. Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77), Shubman Gill (74 off 63), skipper KL Rahul (58* off 53) and Suryakumar Yadav (50 off 49) then combined to ensure the hosts crossed the target in 48.4 overs.

Shami got India off to a perfect start, having Mitchell Marsh (4) caught at slip in the first over with an away going delivery. Shardul Thakur could have dismissed David Warner cheaply, but Shreyas Iyer put down a simple catch at mid-off.

Warner and Steve Smith then lifted Australia with a second-wicket stand of 94. Warner fell immediately after reaching his half-century - for 52 off 53 balls. He miscued a slog sweep off Ravindra Jadeja and was caught at wide long-on. Shami then knocked over Smith for 41 off 60 with a delivery that nipped in sharply.

Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green added 45 for the fourth wicket, but India again ensured the partnership did not flourish into a big one. Labuschagne (39 off 49) was stumped off Ravichandran Ashwin in bizarre fashion. He missed an attempted reverse sweep and the ball lobbed onto the stumps after deflecting off keeper Rahul’s pads, with the batter’s foot out of his crease.

Green (31 off 52) was the next to go, run out following a mix-up with Josh Inglis. The latter, however, combined with Marcus Stoinis, adding 62 for the sixth wicket. Both batters went after pacer Thakur, who conceded 78 runs in his 10 overs.

Shami ended the stand by cleaning up Stoinis, while Jasprit Bumrah foxed Inglis with a slower ball. Shami got the scalps of Matthew Short (2) and Sean Abbott (2) in the penultimate over to complete his five-fer. A quick-fire cameo from Pat Cummins (21 off 9) then lifted Australia to 276.

Openers lay the foundation for India’s win

Chasing 277, India got off to a terrific start as Shubman Gill (74 off 63) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71 off 77) added 142 for the opening wicket. Both batters timed the ball brilliantly and found the gaps with ease. Gaikwad could have been dismissed in the eighth over when he poked at one from Abbott, but Inglis could not hold on to the chance.

Gaikwad went on to bring up his maiden ODI fifty in his third match. It needed the guile of Adam Zampa to end his stay as the opened missed a sweep and was trapped in front. Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for 3, run out following a yes-no situation with Gill. The latter, himself, perished soon after, knocked over by a skidder from Zampa as he attempted a cut.

Ishan Kishan struggled to get going and was caught behind off Cummins for 18 off 26 balls. Skipper Rahul and Suryakumar, however, prevented a batting collapse, adding 80 runs for the fifth wicket. While Rahul carried on from where he left off in the Asia Cup, Suryakumar made a conscious effort to play straight and hit a number of fours down the ground.

Suryakumar fell immediately after bringing up his half-century, flicking Abbott to deep square leg. Rahul then brought up victory in emphatic fashion, smacking the Aussie pacer for four and six off consecutive deliveries.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia match

Shami was brilliant with the ball. His five-fer ensured Australia finished with a below par score. With the bat, Gill, Gaikwad, Rahul and Suryakumar made significant contributions.

For Australia, Warner top-scored with 52, while Smith and Inglis contributed 40s. Leggie Zampa impressed with the ball, dismissing both Indian openers.

Shami was named Player of the Match for setting up India’s win with his five-wicket haul.