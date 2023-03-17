IND vs AUS 2023, 1st ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Australia match?

India beat Australia by five wickets in yesterday’s ODI at the Wankhede in Mumbai. With the win, the Men in Blue took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Team India bowled first after winning the toss and came up with an excellent performance to bowl out the Aussies for 188 in 35.4 overs. Pacers Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets apiece, while both left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja picked up two.

In the chase, KL Rahul top-scored with 75* off 91 and featured in an unbroken sixth-wicket partnership of 108 with Jadeja (45* off 69). Thanks to their excellent stand, the hosts got home in 39.5 overs.

The impressive victory was set up by the Indian bowlers. Siraj cleaned up Travis Head for 5, while Hardik Pandya dismissed his opposite number Steve Smith for 22.

Opening the innings in David Warner’s absence, Mitchell Marsh played a terrific knock, smashing 81 off 65. However, once he was caught at short third man, trying to take on Jadeja, Australia’s innings spectacularly fell apart.

Kuldeep Yadav sent back the dangerous Marnus Labuschagne (15), while Shami knocked over Josh Inglis (26) and Cameron Green (12) before having Marcus Stoinis (5) caught with a length ball.

Siraj got the better of Sean Abbott (0) and Adam Zampa (0) as Australia ended up losing eight wickets for 59.

Rahul, Jadeja help India overcome wobble in chase

Chasing 189, India lost half their side for 83 as Mitchell Starc (3-49) delivered a terrific first spell.

Ishan Kishan was trapped lbw by Stoinis for 3, after which Starc got the better of Virat Kohli (4) and Suryakumar Yadav (0), trapped lbw off consecutive deliveries. The Aussie left-armer had this third when Shubman Gill (20) played a loose drive and was caught at backward point.

When Pandya (25) was bounced out by Stoinis, India were under pressure in the chase. However, Rahul and Jadeja batted with calmness, bringing their vast experience into play. Once they got set, they took the hosts over the line in clinical fashion.

India vs Australia 2023: Who was Player of the Match in 1st ODI?

Shami was brilliant with his three-wicket burst. Shami got the first breakthrough and returned to knock over the tail. Rahul steered the team’s chase with a mature fifty. Jadeja had a good all-round game. He claimed the key wickets of Marsh and Maxwell before contributing 45* in the chase.

For Australia, Marsh played an excellent knock, slamming ten fours and five sixes. With the ball, Starc gave the visitors hope, getting the big wickets of Kohli, Suryakumar and Gill.

Jadeja, though, was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round effort.

