IND vs AUS 2023, 3rd ODI: What happened in yesterday's India vs Australia match?

Australia beat India by 66 runs in yesterday’s ODI match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot. With the consolation win, the Aussies avoided a 3-0 whitewash, registering a morale-boosting triumph in what was the last international game for both sides ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Batting first after winning the toss, Australia put up an impressive 352/7, the highest ODI total at the venue. Their top four batters, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, all registered half-centuries. In the chase, the Men in Blue were bowled out for 286 in 49.4 overs as Glenn Maxwell starred with 4/40.

Hosts India got off to confident start in the chase as skipper Rohit Sharma and Washington Sundar added 74 for the opening wicket. While Sundar struggled for momentum, Rohit was in sublime form and timed the ball brilliantly to keep his side in the hunt.

The opening partnership was broken when Sundar (18 off 30) was caught at long-off when trying to take on Maxwell. Rohit and Virat Kohli featured in a 70-run alliance for the second wicket. While they were at the crease, the match was very much in the balance. However, Maxwell spun the game heavily in Australia’s favor by dismissing both the big guns.

It needed a special fielding effort from the Aussie off-spinner to end Rohit’s stay in the middle for 81 off 57 balls. The Indian captain struck one firmly back at the bowler, who pulled off a spectacular reflex catch, even surprising himself in the process. At the other end, Kohli lost momentum and miscued a pull off Maxwell. He walked back with 56 off 61 to his name.

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer added 52 for the fourth wicket, but the former looked out of sorts for a change. He was caught off Mitchell Starc for 26 off 30, top-edging a slog. Suryakumar Yadav (8) also did not last long, completely mistiming a pull off Josh Hazlewood to midwicket. Shreyas (48 off 43) followed soon after, cleaned up by another smart delivery from Maxwell. At 249-6, the writing was on the wall.

Australian top 4 shine as Indian bowlers struggle

Australia got off to a confident start with the bat as Warner and Marsh added 78 in 8.1 overs. The partnership was broken when Warner (56 off 34) tried to get too cheeky and was caught behind while attempting a scoop off pacer Prasidh Krishna.

Marsh and Smith carried on the good work, featuring in a 137-runs stand for the second wicket and looking in complete control of proceedings. Marsh seemed set for three figures when he chipped Kuldeep Yadav to cover. He walked back with 96 off 84 against his name and a wry smile on his face.

Smith’s resistance ended on 74 off 61 balls as he was trapped lbw by Mohammed Siraj, looking to flick one across the line.

Australia lost Alex Carey (11), Maxwell (5) and Cameron Green (9) cheaply, but Labuschagne (72 off 58) ensured the visitors went past the 350-run mark. He struck nine fours in a defiant knock before being dismissed by Jasprit Bumrah in the penultimate over.

Who was Player of the Match in yesterday’s India vs Australia ODI?

Warner, Marsh, Smith and Labuschagne all made significant contributions for Australia with the bat. Maxwell was outstanding with the ball, claiming four big Indian wickets.

For India, Rohit played a blazing knock while Kohli contributed a hard-fought fifty.

Maxwell was named the Player of the Match for his game-changing four-wicket haul.