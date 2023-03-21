IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

Team India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. With the series tied 1-1, both teams will have everything to play for in Chepauk and will be keen to finish on a high.

After a clinical effort in the opening match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, where India emerged victorious by five wickets, the Men in Blue were hammered in embarrassing fashion in the second match in Visakhapatnam.

The game lasted all of 37 overs, with Australia cleaning up India for 117 in 26 overs and then chasing down the total in 11 overs. For India, it was their heaviest defeat in terms of balls remaining (234).

The struggles of Men in Blue’s batters against left-arm seamer Mitchell Starc is a matter of huge concern. Starc claimed three wickets in Mumbai and followed it up with his ninth five-fer in Visakhapatnam.

With two consecutive golden ducks, Suryakumar Yadav will go into the decider under huge pressure. The overall batting line-up will have to fire. Mitchell Marsh’s form with the bat also doesn’t augur well for Team India ahead of the do-or-die clash.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the third one-dayer between India and Australia in Chennai will be available on the Star Sports network.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, viewers can watch the game live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The day-night game will start at 1:30 PM IST.

The live streaming of the third India vs Australia ODI will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

India vs Australia 3rd ODI squads

India squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Washington Sundar, Jaydev Unadkat, Umran Malik

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Cameron Green, Marcus Stoinis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Adam Zampa, David Warner, Ashton Agar, Josh Inglis

