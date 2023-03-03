IND vs AUS 3rd Test: "I get the feeling strongly in favour of Australia" - Dinesh Karthik 

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has termed Australia as favourites to win the ongoing third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

India bowled out Australia in the first session of the third day, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav picking up three wickets each to restrict the visitors' first innings lead to 88. The last six Australian wickets fell for just 11 runs.

Then, Nathan Lyon turned tormentor for the hosts with his sharp turners and accurate lengths. The off-spinner registered 8/64 as India were bowled out for 163 despite a defiant knock from Cheteshwar Pujara (59).

It was the second-best Test figure for Lyon, who also became the highest wicket-taker in the Border Gavaskar Trophy history. The Australian spinner went past Anil Kumble's 111 wickets to move to the top of the charts. Lyon's staggering spell has left Australia to chase 76 runs in the fourth innings within three days.

While speaking to Cricbuzz about India standing any chance of making a comeback in the game, Karthik opined:

"If they (India) pick 3-4 wickets that will be good but I do think Australia will walk home smiling away. At lunch time, they will have a very happy lunch for once. They will be happy with the fact that they won one more Test match in India. Steven Smith will be one hell of a happy captain.

"I get the feeling strongly in favour of Australia because 75 is not a target that they will be worried about. Yes, there are demons in the pitch but not to that extent that will stop them from scoring 75. So definitely very much aligned towards Australia right now."

How will India qualify for the WTC final if they lose 3rd Test to Australia?

If Australia manage to win the third Test in Indore, then they will seal their spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval in June.

That wouldn't end India's chances as they can win the fourth Test in Ahmedabad to clinch the series 3-1 and earn qualification for the WTC final, most likely against Australia.

If India lose both the Tests and the series is levelled 2-2, then they will have to rely on New Zealand to beat Sri Lanka in one of the games in their two-Test series, starting on March 9 in Christchurch.

