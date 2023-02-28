Watch: Epic scenes as Neil Wagner removes James Anderson to claim a one-run victory for New Zealand in Wellington

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner pulled off a nerve-wracking win over England on day five of the second Test in Wellington to help his side level the series. The left-arm seamer dismissed James Anderson as the Kiwis prevailed by a run in a seesaw contest between the two sides as Basin Reserve went berserk.

The winning moment came in the 75th over when Wagner was steaming in after an impressive spell already with three massive wickets to dent England's run-chase. Anderson, the last man, gloved a short-pitched delivery to the leg side as Tom Blundell swooped in to take the catch. At the other end, left-arm spinner Jack Leach stayed unbeaten with 1 off 31 balls.

England started the final day slightly ahead as they finished the previous day at 48-1 in 11 overs, chasing 258. However, the Kiwi bowlers took four wickets within the first hour, including that of Harry Brook, who departed for a diamond duck following a horror mix-up with Joe Root. Root and captain Ben Stokes revived England's hopes with a 121-run partnership. Wagner's short-pitched balls to Root and Stokes broke the game wide open and tilted the scales in New Zealand's favour.

Despite being eight down, England had calmed themselves with a 36-run partnership between Ben Foakes and Leach. With seven runs required, Tim Southee returned to bounce out Foakes, but Anderson took his side closer with a boundary in the next over. Nevertheless, Wagner had other plans. It was also redemption for him after his first-innings figures of 21-1-119-1.

New Zealand become only the fourth side to win after overcoming following-on

The one-run victory also became only the fourth occasion that a side has won despite being on the receiving end of the follow-on. Stokes made the bold declaration of asking the home side to bat again after bowling them out for 209 and leading by 226. Nevertheless, New Zealand fared much better in the second innings, starting with a 149-run opening stand between Tom Latham and Devon Conway.

The tourists set themselves 258 to win the series 2-0 after bowling the Kiwis out for 483, headlined by Kane Williamson's masterly 132. However, New Zealand lost their last four wickets for just five runs. The Black Caps' narrow victory also meant they are unbeaten in Wellington since 2017 and have not lost a home Test series since that year.

