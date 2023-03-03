IND vs AUS 3rd Test: "Umesh Yadav was the most impressive fast bowler in both teams" - Dinesh Karthik

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik lavished praise on Indian speedster Umesh Yadav for his terrific spell against Australia in the ongoing third Test at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

Yadav hogged the limelight for his fearless batting approach against the Australian spinners on Day 1. He continued his brilliance on Day 2, picking up three wickets to ensure that India still had a chance in the Test.

Umesh Yadav generated reverse swing on a pitch which offered a considerable amount of turn. He trapped Cameron Green in front of the wickets and rattled the stumps of Mitchell Starc and Todd Murphy to finish his spell with figures of 3/12 from five overs.

Over the course of his excellent spell, Yadav became the fifth Indian fast bowler to take 100 Test wickets in India.

Pragyan Ojha @pragyanojha 🏼 🏼 Umesh Yadav becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets at home! @y_umesh wishing you many more Umesh Yadav becomes fastest Indian pacer to take 100 Test wickets at home! @y_umesh wishing you many more 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/yQrWQh3iUh

proclaiming Yadav as the best fast bowler for both teams in the Test match so far, Karthik told Cricbuzz:

"I thought he (Umesh Yadav) was the most impressive fast bowler in both the teams. He bowled a terrific spell and showed why he is so good with the reverse swing."

He added:

"Has a bit of a slingy action, so when the reverse swing comes in to play, he is the most handful. One of the better fast bowlers India has had over a period of time, especially in Indian conditions."

Ravichandran Ashwin finally got the first breakthrough on Day 2 with the removal of Peter Handscomb after 17 overs. Ashwin flighted the ball around the off stump as Handscomb moved forward to defend it, but found an inside edge that flew to Shreyas Iyer at short leg.

Handscomb's dismissal paved the way for India to run through the Australian lower order. They lost six wickets for 11 runs, slipping from 186/4 to 197/10.

Karthik was impressed with India's disciplined effort in the first hour and noted the number of times their bowlers have seized the initiative after creating one opportunity.

The wicketkeeper-batter said:

"I think what the bowlers did really well in the first hour was keep it tight. They didn't get wickets. The first opportunity that they got was when Handscomb played the defence the wrong way. Completely different to what you should do when you play Ashwin."

Karthik added:

"That was the first inroad for the Indians and we have also seen that when they get an opportunity, they cease it. Six wickets for 11 runs didn't let them breathe after that. Took the foot on the throat and didn't allow them to get up from there."

"As a bowler he is very challenging" - Dinesh Karthik on Nathan Lyon

India failed to capitalize on the momentum their bowlers provided them in the first session. The hosts were bowled out for 163 courtesy of Nathan Lyon's remarkable spell. Lyon bagged his Test career's second-best figures of 8/64 to put Australia firmly in the driver's seat.

Dissecting Lyon's variations and methods of picking up wickets in India's second innings, Karthik explained:

"I think when he bowls around the wicket, what he is bringing into play is both the edges. The outside edge for the one that straightens and the inside edge for the one that turns."

He added:

"He troubled a lot of batters with both of them. He got Rohit with the one that came in, he got KS Bharat with the one that went straight on. As a bowler he is very challenging."

Australia have been set a paltry target of 76 to pull one back in the series and set up an interesting showdown in the final Test in Ahmedabad.

Get India vs Australia Live Score Updates for 3rd Test.

