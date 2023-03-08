IND vs AUS 4th Test Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

India will take on Australia in the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, starting on Thursday, March 9. After the hosts thumped the Aussies in the first two matches, they went into the third Test in Indore as favorites. However, preparing a rank turner backfired on them in a shocking manner as they lost the Test by nine wickets in just a little over two days.

With the win in Indore, Australia booked their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India need a victory in Ahmedabad to confirm their place in the summit clash to be played in June at The Oval.

In the event of failing to register a victory in the fourth Test, India can still qualify for the WTC final if Sri Lanka go down to New Zealand in the Test series. However, the hosts will be keen to avoid those permutations and combinations.

IND vs AUS 4th Test telecast channel list in India

The live telecast of the fourth Test between India and Australia will be available on the Star Sports network.

According to the Star Sports TV Guide, fans can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The Test match begins at 9:30 am IST.

The live streaming of the fourth India-Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 Test will also be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Following the conclusion of the Test series, India will take on Australia in three ODIs from March 17 to 22. The first ODI will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai (March 17), the second in Visakhapatnam (March 19), and the third at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (March 22).

India vs Australia 4th Test squads

Australia will continue to be led by Steve Smith, with Pat Cummins still unavailable as he is back home with his ailing mother.

Below are the squads of both teams for the fourth Test.

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Srikar Bharat (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat.

Australia: Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith(c), Peter Handscomb, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (w), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Todd Murphy, Matthew Kuhnemann, Scott Boland, Mitchell Swepson, Lance Morris, Matt Renshaw.

