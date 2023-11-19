IND vs AUS, Final head-to-head stats and records you need to know before India vs Australia 2023 World Cup match

Team India will face Australia in the 2023 World Cup final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, November 19. The Men in Blue will be featuring in their fourth final, while for the Aussies, it will be their eighth appearance in the summit clash of the prestigious ICC event.

Hosts India have been undefeated in the World Cup so far. They would be keen to register another triumph and complete their domination in the tournament. It will be the perfect finale for them as they began the World Cup with a six-wicket victory over Australia in Chennai.

It won’t be easy, though, as the Aussies will come hard at India. While the Men in Blue are yet to taste defeat in the 2023 World Cup, Pat Cummins and co. are also on an eight-match winning spree. It is no secret that Australia are a different beast when it comes to knockout clashes. Can they halt India’s juggernaut in the final?

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODIs

Australia have a significant lead over India in the head-to-head numbers in the one-day format. The two sides have clashed 150 times in ODIs, with the Aussies winning 83 and India 57. There have been no tied encounters between the two teams, while 10 matches have produced no result.

Here's a brief summary of their head-to-head stats:

Total matches played: 150

Matches won by India: 57

Matches won by Australia: 83

Matches tied: 0

Matches with no result: 10

India vs Australia head-to-head record in ODI World Cup

If we look at their record in the ODI World Cup, India and Australia have met 13 times, with the Men in Blue winning five games and the Aussies eight. Australia hammered India by 125 runs in the 2003 World Cup final. India have, however, won three of the last four ODI World Cup clashes against Australia.

Last 5 India vs Australia ODI matches

India beat Australia by six wickets in the league stage of the 2023 World Cup in Chennai. Before that, they beat the Aussies 2-1 in a three-match series at home.

Here's a short summary of the last five ODI matches played between India and Australia:

IND (201/4) beat AUS (199) by 6 wickets, Oct 08, 2023

AUS (352/7) beat IND (286) by 66 runs, Sep 27, 2023

IND (399/5) beat AUS (217) by 99 runs [DLS method], Sep 24, 2023

IND (281/5) beat AUS (276) by 5 wickets, Sep 22, 2023

AUS (269) beat IND (248) by 21 runs, Mar 22, 2023