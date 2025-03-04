IND vs AUS: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of India and Australia's last matches in 2025 Champions Trophy

Team India will take on Australia in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The two teams will lock horns for the first time in ODIs after the 2023 World Cup final, where the Aussies beat India to lift the trophy. Surprisingly, the two teams didn't face each other in the 2013 and 2017 editions.

Overall in ODIs, Australia have the upper hand with 84:57 win ratio in 151 games, including 10 no-results.

In the Champions Trophy, the two teams had last locked horns in 2009, which didn’t yield a result due to rain. However, Australia beat India by six wickets when the two teams faced off prior to that in the 2006 edition of the tournament.

Batting first, India put up 249/8 in 50 overs. Virender Sehwag top scored with 65 runs off 90 balls, including nine boundaries. Captain Rahul Dravid also chipped in with 52 off 63 deliveries. Meanwhile, Mohammad Kaif and MS Dhoni contributed with scores of 30 and 28, respectively.

Brett Lee, Glenn McGrath and Nathan Bracken starred with the ball for the Aussies, returning with two wickets apiece.

IND vs AUS 2006 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

In response, Australia achieved the target in 45.4 overs. Skipper Ricky Ponting and Shane Watson chipped in with 58 (69) and 50 (46), respectively. Meanwhile, Damien Martyn stayed unbeaten on 73 off 104, a knock laced with eight boundaries, taking the team past the finish line. S Sreesanth produced a fighting effort with the ball for the Men in Blue, returning with two wickets.

IND vs AUS 2006 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: ESPNcricinfo]

Australia's scorecard from their last 2025 Champions Trophy game

Australia's last two group-stage matches against South Africa and Afghanistan were washed out due to rain. The Steve Smith-led side, though, beat England by five wickets, chasing down the highest-ever target in the tournament history.

Batting first, England posted 351/8 in 50 overs. Ben Duckett starred with the bat, scoring 165 off 143 balls, a knock featuring three maximums and 17 boundaries. Joe Root also contributed with 68 off 78, comprising four boundaries.

Ben Dwarshuis emerged as the leading wicket-taker for the Aussies, picking up three scalps. Adam Zampa and Marnus Labuschagne also bagged two wickets each.

AUS vs ENG 2025 CT scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

In response, the Aussies chased down the target with 2.3 overs to spare. Matthew Short and Marnus Labuschagne contributed 63 (66) and 47 (45), respectively. The duo put on a 95-run partnership after the Aussies were reduced to 2/27.

Josh Inglis then played his career-best knock, scoring an unbeaten 120 off 86 deliveries with the help of six maximums and eight boundaries. Alex Carey and Glenn Maxwell also chipped in with 69 (63) and 32* (15), respectively.

Mark Wood, Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Adil Rashid, and Liam Livingstone scalped one wicket apiece for England.

AUS vs ENG 2025 CT scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

India's scorecard from their last 2025 Champions Trophy match

India beat New Zealand by 44 runs in their last Champions Trophy outing in Dubai on Sunday, March 2.

Asked to bat first, the Men in Blue posted 249/9 in 50 overs. The 2013 champions were reeling at 30/3 as the top three failed to deliver. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then stitched together a 98-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Iyer top scored with 79 off 98, hitting two maximums and four boundaries. Axar also scored a valuable 42 off 61. Hardik Pandya provided the final touches with a run-a-ball 45, including two maximums and four boundaries.

Matt Henry continued his brilliant track record against India, returning with a fifer.

IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Chasing 250, the Kiwis were bundled out for 205 in 45.3 overs. Kane Williamson top-scored with 81 runs off 120 balls, an innings laced with seven boundaries. He, however, didn’t get any support from the other end throughout his innings as New Zealand batters fell like a pack of cards. Varun Chakaravarathy starred with the ball for the Men in Blue, bagging a fifer. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav also scalped two.

IND vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard. [Credits: Sportskeeda]

Follow the IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash on Sportskeeda.

