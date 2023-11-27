IND vs AUS T20I: How to purchase tickets for the India vs Australia 4th T20I match?

The fourth T20I of the five-match series between India and Australia will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Friday, December 1.

The two teams will travel to Raipur after concluding their third game in Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium, scheduled to be played on November 28. With a healthy 2-0 lead, the Indian team is just one win away from clinching the series.

The second T20I witnessed the Indian batters go berserk and notch up a monstrous total of 235/4 in their allotted 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s 25-ball 53, followed by half-centuries from Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, set the tone straight for the Men in Blue.

Rinku Singh’s unbeaten nine-ball 31 in the end proved to be the icing on the cake for India as they set a 236-run target for the visitors. Collective efforts from the bowlers saw the home side restricting the Aussie batters to 191/9 in 20 overs.

While Ravi Bishnoi and Prasidh Krishna picked up three wickets each, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Mukesh Kumar bagged one wicket apiece to draw curtains on Australia’s innings and hand their side a 44-run victory.

As a result, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side clinched their second victory of the series and took a 2-0 lead over the visitors.

Where to buy tickets for India vs Australia 4th T20I

The tickets for the fourth T20I between India and Australia can be purchased online from PayTM Insider. You can buy the tickets here. The entry gates will open three hours prior to the match.

What is the price of the tickets for India vs Australia 4th T20I

While many tickets have been sold out, the ones available on the platform are priced at INR 3500, INR 4000, and INR 5000.

While tickets for the Upper blocks 1, 5, and 6 are priced at INR 3500, tickets for Lower blocks 2, 4, 7, and 9 are priced at INR 4500. Lower blocks 5, 6, and 10A will have tickets worth Rs. 5000.

Note: Prices mentioned are exclusive of taxes.