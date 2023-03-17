IND vs AUS: [WATCH] Marnus Labuschagne plucks a blinder to send Shubman Gill packing

Australia's specialist batter Marnus Labuschagne plucked a fabulous catch to send Shubman Gill packing in the first ODI against India in Mumbai on Friday. Mitchell Starc claimed his third wicket in what proved to be a magnificent spell of fast bowling.

The dismissal occurred in the 11th over of India's run-chase as Gill played a loose shot on the up away from his body. He failed to keep it down as Labuschagne dived to his left to pluck the ball. Earlier, Starc dismissed Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav cheaply.

Marcus Stoinis took the first wicket, removing Ishan Kishan in the second over of the innings.

MILESTONE



Indian legend Ravindra Jadeja is featuring in his 300th international match





Below is the video of the same:

Earlier, the hosts won the toss and elected to field to restrict Australia to 188. Mitchell Marsh was the top-scorer, exploding with 81 off 65 deliveries with ten fours and five sixes. However, his dismissal sparked a massive collapse for the tourists as they slid from 129-2 to 188 all out. Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj picked up three wickets each.

Marnus Labuschagne was dismissed by blinder from Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja celebrates a wicket. (Credits: Twitter)

Meanwhile, the first innings saw Marnus Labuschagne return to the pavilion after scoring 15 off 22. Although he struck a boundary off the left-arm spinner's first delivery, Jadeja was soon on top of the Australians, especially after dismissing Marsh. Nevertheless, it was Kuldeep Yadav who got India the wicket of Labuschagne.

Jadeja had the right-handed batter's number even in the Test series, dismissing him multiple times. The South African-born batter had a promising Test series and had starts in all the innings, but could only convert his final one into a big score.

The number one-ranked Test batter has so far played 28 ODIs and scored 819 with six fifties and a hundred.

