IND vs AUS weather update: Nagpur weather report for Feb 9-13 for 1st India vs Australia Test

An uninterrupted game awaits fans in Nagpur as the weather forecast for the first IND vs AUS Test has no chance of precipitation over the next five days. The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will get underway at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium on Thursday, February 9.

There has been a lot of talk about Nagpur's wicket in the lead-up to the first Test, with the visiting media calling it "doctored." There has been no shortage of verbal exchanges between former cricketers from both camps and the stage is all set for the high-profile series.

Team India have a couple of important decisions to make pertaining to their batting. Shubman Gill made a case for himself in the last Test series against Bangladesh and will be fighting for the opening slot with KL Rahul.

Bharat Sundaresan @beastieboy07 Interesting treatment of the pitch in Nagpur. The groundstaff watered the entire centre of the surface & only the length areas outside the left-hander’s leg stump & then rolled only the centre, stopping short every time they got to the good length areas at both ends #IndvAus Interesting treatment of the pitch in Nagpur. The groundstaff watered the entire centre of the surface & only the length areas outside the left-hander’s leg stump & then rolled only the centre, stopping short every time they got to the good length areas at both ends #IndvAus https://t.co/Myr2ZblqCg

The think tank will also be tempted to play three spinners, considering that the wicket can offer turn from the start of the Test match. It also remains to be seen who will make his debut between Ishan Kishan and KS Bharat or if India will play a makeshift wicketkeeper in Rahul.

Australia, on the other hand, will miss the services of Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, and Cameron Green. However, they have enough firepower in their ranks to challenge the hosts.

Young spinner Todd Murphy and middle-order batter Peter Handscomb are in the fray to play the first Test. However, the spotlight will be on Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne as the Aussies look to win their first Test series on Indian soil after 2004.

Nagpur Weather - Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium Weather Report for February 9-13 - No rain predicted

Much to the delight of fans, there is no chance of rain playing a spoilsport at all over the next five days in Nagpur during the first IND vs AUS Test.

However, the temperature will be over 30 degrees Celsius on all five days and players will have to drink a lot of water to keep them hydrated throughout the day. The humidity is expected to be around 50 percent on average throughout the Test match.

All in all, an enticing game awaits at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium as both teams will look to win the first match and set the tone for the rest of the series.

Also Read: "Aussies have started the mind games by talking about the pitches" - Sunil Gavaskar shuts out noise ahead of 1st Test

Poll : 0 votes