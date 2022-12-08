IND vs BAN 2022, 2nd ODI: Who won yesterday’s India vs Bangladesh match?

Bangladesh beat India by five runs in yesterday’s one-day game at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. With the triumph, the hosts clinched the three-match series 2-0. Batting first after winning the toss, Bangladesh posted a competitive 271-7. In response, the Men in Blue only managed 266-9 as they fell tantalisingly short of the target.

Bangladesh got off to a terrible start, losing their first six wickets for only 69 runs in 19 overs. Mohammed Siraj dismissed both Bangladesh openers Anamul Haque (11) and Litton Das (7). Fast bowler Umran Malik then cleaned up Najmul Hossain Shanto (21) with a 151-kph delivery.

Team India inched further ahead in the contest as off-spinner Washington Sundar claimed three quick wickets. He had Shakib Al Hasan (8) caught off a top edge, while Mushfiqur Rahim (12) and Afif Hossain (0) fell off consecutive deliveries.

At 69-6, Bangladesh were in danger of being bowled out cheaply. However, Mehidy Hasan Miraz (100* off 83) and Mahmudullah (77 off 96) featured in a brilliant seventh-wicket stand of 148 to lift the hosts. Bangladesh smashed 68 runs off the last five overs as Mehidy brought up his maiden ODI hundred off the last ball of the innings.

Chasing 272, India were forced to open with Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan, as captain Rohit Sharma had injured his thumb while fielding. However, both perished cheaply. Kohli (5) chopped on to an Ebadot Hossain delivery, while Dhawan (8) fended a brute from Mustafizur Rahman to point. Sundar (11) and KL Rahul (14) also perished cheaply as India found themselves in deep trouble at 65-4.

Shreyas Iyer gave Team India hope with a terrific 82 off 102. He found an able ally in Axar Patel, who contributed a run-a-ball 56. The duo added 107, and till they were at the crease, the Men in Blue were in with a genuine chance of winning. However, both fell in the space of a few overs as they looked to up the ante.

When an off-colour Shardul Thakur (7 off 23) was stumped off Shakib, the game seemed over, as India collapsed to 207-7. However, the injured Rohit walked in at No. 9 and launched a fabulous counter-attack.

He slammed 51* off 28, clobbering three fours and five sixes. It all came down to six off the last ball, but Mustafizur got his yorker right to seal a memorable win for Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh 2022: Who was Player of the Match in 2nd ODI?

Miraz scored an unforgettable hundred for Bangladesh. His knock, which featured eight fours and four sixes, lifted the hosts out of serious trouble. It marked only the second ODI hundred by a played at No. 8.

Mahmudullah was the perfect foil to Mehidy, playing the anchor role in the partnership. Mehidy also claimed the wickets of Rahul and Shreyas, while Ebadot Hussain finished with 3-45.

For India, off-spinner Sundar was the best bowler with figures of 3-37. In the chase, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Rohit Sharma scored defiant half-centuries.

Miraz, though, was named the Player of the Match for his terrific all-round effort that stunned Team India.

