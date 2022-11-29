IND vs BAN: [Watch] Bangladesh players left befuddled after Abhimanyu Easwaran was given not out; replays prove otherwise

India A skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran survived by sheer luck after being declared not out on Tuesday, November 29, on Day 1 of the first of the two unofficial four-day ‘Test’ matches in the tour of Bangladesh. The hosts were left befuddled by the shock umpiring decision while replays clearly showed that he was run out.

The incident occurred in the ninth over of India A's innings when Abhimanyu Easwaran pushed for a quick single, fending off a delivery from pacer Khaled Ahmed. The fielder at mid-off quickly collected the ball and threw it toward the non-striker's end, dislodging the bails.

Ahmed quickly appealed along with the rest of the Bangladesh A players, but the umpire turned down the appeal. Replays later proved that Easwaran had indeed missed the crease by millimeters when the throw unsettled the stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran put India A in the driver's seat at the end of Day 1

India A is playing their first of the two four-day ‘Test’ matches at the Sheikh Kamal International Cricket Stadium in Cox's Bazar.

The visitors ended Day 1 on top, leading by eight runs after Yashasvi Jaiswal and Abhimanyu Easwaran stitched an unbeaten 120-run opening stand for India on Day 1.

After India A won the toss and put the hosts to bat first, Saurabh Kumar and Navdeep Saini combined to fold Bangladesh A for just 112. Saini’s triple strike coupled with Mukesh Kumar’s double scalp rocked the Bangladesh top order. Later Saurabh Kumar delivered a sensational spell, picking up four wickets while Atit Sheth bagged the other wicket for the visitors.

After the culmination of the New Zealand tour, the Men in Blue are slated to lock horns with neighbors Bangladesh for a series across both red and white ball formats. India will play three ODIs and two Tests, which are scheduled to begin on December 4 in Dhaka.

