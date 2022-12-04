IND vs BAN weather update: Dhaka weather report on December 4 ahead of India vs Bangladesh 1st ODI

An uninterrupted game awaits fans, as the weather forecast for the upcoming IND vs BAN ODI clash in Dhaka has a zero chance of precipitation.

India will lock horns with Bangladesh in the first ODI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday (December 4). The Men in Blue are coming off a series defeat against New Zealand and will hope to bounce back as they begin their preparations for the ODI World Cup at home next year.

Captain Rohit Sharma and star batters Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are set to return to playing XI after being rested for the New Zealand series. However, India received an injury scare after senior pacer Mohammed Shami was ruled out of the ODI rubber. Umran Malik, who made his 50-over debut against the Kiwis, has been named as Shami's replacement.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, will miss their regular captain Tamim Iqbal due to a groin injury. Wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das has been named the Bangladesh captain for the first time.

The hosts have enjoyed good success in ODIs this year, beating heavyweights like the West Indies and South Africa. They have gone in with tried and tested players and will hope to continue that success against India.

Dhaka weather, Shere Bangla Stadium Weather Report on December 4 - No rain predicted

Fans witnessed a few rain-interrupted games in the ICC T20 World Cup and in the recently concluded New Zealand series. However, much to their delight, an uninterrupted game is on the cards during the IND vs BAN first ODI in Dhaka. Thus, fans should be able to enjoy a full 100 overs of action on Sunday.

According to accuweather.com, the temperature on matchday will hover between 26 and 30 degrees Celsius with around 30% cloud cover. Although the humidity will be below 50%, it will be very warm throughout the game.

