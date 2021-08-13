"India will score more than 375 runs" - Aakash Chopra makes his predictions for the 2nd day of the Lord's Test

Aakash Chopra has predicted that Team India will cross the 375-run mark in their first innings of the second Test against England.

The Virat Kohli-led side ended the first day of the Lord's Test in the ascendancy, having amassed 276 runs for the loss of just three wickets. KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane are the unbeaten Indian batsmen at the crease and will be hoping to drive home the advantage.

While making his predictions for the second day's play in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra opined that Team India will add at least a hundred runs to their overnight score. He said:

"India will score more than 375 runs. They are still 100 runs away from that, I feel they will reach till there."

The former Indian opener also expressed hope that KL Rahul will cross the 150-run milestone. Aakash Chopra predicted:

"I feel Rahul will cross the 150-run mark. Fingers, toes, everything crossed."

Rahul is currently unbeaten on 127, which has come off 248 deliveries. He will hope to continue in the same vein on Friday and score his maiden double century in Test cricket.

Aakash Chopra's other predictions for the second day's play

Aakash Chopra expects James Anderson to continue his wicket-taking form

Aakash Chopra feels James Anderson will take a couple of more wickets in the Indian first innings. In this regard, he said:

"Anderson will take two more wickets. Yes, I expect from Jimmy Anderson that he has already taken two wickets and he will take two more before India is bowled out."

The 43-year-old signed off by predicting that the hosts will be at least three down by stumps on the second day of the Lord's Test. Aakash Chopra elaborated:

"England, I feel, by evening can lose three or even more than three wickets. I think India will assert a lot of control, obviously, all that if the rain doesn't fall and the rain gods don't come to help England. This day in my opinion is going to belong to India one more time."

Team India will certainly hope to cross the 400-mark after the excellent start they got in their first innings. The visitors will also want to strike early blows when England come to bat to gain the upper hand in the match.

