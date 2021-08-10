"It is more important for Pujara" - Aakash Chopra on England series being crucial for Pujara and Rahane's Test career

Aakash Chopra believes the ongoing series against England is more crucial to Cheteshwar Pujara's Test career than Ajinkya Rahane's.

Pujara has not scored a Test century since the 2019 Sydney Test against Australia. While Rahane did score a match-winning ton in Melbourne in December last year, he has not made significant contributions since that effort.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked by a fan if the England series is crucial for Pujara and Rahane from their Test career point of view.

He responded:

"I hope not. It is always crucial, you need to acknowledge that. I do feel that this series is more important for Pujara and some importance is there for Rahane as well."

The former India cricketer added that there was speculation that Pujara would have been made to sit out if he had failed in the second innings of the first Test. Aakash Chopra said:

"Some people are even saying that if Pujara had got out in the last innings, he would have been dropped from the next match and after that the sword would be hanging on Rahane's head. I really hope they are not seeing it like that."

While emphasizing the importance of every series, Aakash Chopra pointed out that the lack of runs from Pujara's willow for a considerable while will cause the pressure to mount on him.

"Every series is crucial at the international level. It is more for some players because Pujara has not scored a lot of runs in the last two years. He will feel some pressure."

"Cheteshwar Pujara doesn't care about criticism. He and we all know where to improve our game." - Virat Kohli (In press) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) August 3, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara has scored just 857 runs at an underwhelming average of 27.64 in the last 19 Tests he has played.

"There should not be that much pressure on Ajinkya Rahane" - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Ajinkya Rahane has endured pressure throughout his career

Aakash Chopra feels that Ajinkya Rahane has faced scrutiny throughout his career, much like VVS Laxman.

"Rahane is India's highest run-scorer in the WTC cycle, so there should not be that much pressure on him, he is the vice-captain as well. But he always feels the pressure. He has got a very Laxman-like career, that if he scores runs then also pressure, and if he doesn't score then pressure in any case."

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that no player can escape pressure in international cricket. Aakash Chopra added that even Virat Kohli will be feeling the pinch, with India playing only five specialist batsmen.

"It is an international series and India is playing only five batsmen. When you continuously play five batsmen, there is slight pressure on everyone and you have to perform well. There is pressure on Kohli as well, not on his Test career, which will be long and will continue to go well."

Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane have struggled in Tests since 2020 😣🏏#IND #TeamIndia #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/4MkV4EFE69 — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) August 6, 2021

With Team India opting to play five frontline bowlers, there is certainly pressure on their batsmen to deliver the goods. The team management will hope that at least a couple of them play substantial knocks and help them post a respectable score.

