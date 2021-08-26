"That's also a problem" - Aakash Chopra on India's batting collapse

Aakash Chopra believes Team India should have batted much better on the first day of the Headingley Test. He pointed out that Virat Kohli has been dismissed in a similar fashion on all four occasions in the series.

The Indian team were bowled out for just 78 runs in their first innings of the third Test against England. Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane were the only Indian batsmen to reach the double-digit mark.

While reviewing India's batting performance in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli getting nicked off repeatedly is a matter of concern. He said:

"They should have batted better. They keep on bowling away to Virat Kohli and once again Jimmy Anderson dismisses him. That's also a problem because he has got out four times in this series, all the four times in almost identical fashion."

The cricketer-turned-commentator highlighted that KL Rahul did not play an extravagant drive early in his innings in the first two Tests. Aakash Chopra explained:

"KL Rahul's shot was one he had not played in the entire series, against the second new ball, yes but definitely not against the first new ball. It was a pitched-up delivery, eyes widened and saw a four, threw his bat, got an outside edge and out."

Aakash Chopra added that pressure is mounting on Cheteshwar Pujara. He elaborated:

"Pujara has not been batting well. Let's be honest, the way he is getting out, the feet are not moving and is going towards the ball with his hands. Pujara's specialty was that even if the feet were not moving, his hands were near the body but he is going away from the body and the pressure is going on increasing."

Although Pujara played a fighting knock in the second innings of the Lord's Test, he has not made a significant contribution for a considerable while. His lack of foot movement has tended to put him in no man's land and he has poked at deliveries away from his body.

Aakash Chopra on India's other dismissals

Aakash Chopra highlighted that Rohit Sharma has got out to the pull shot repeatedly

Regarding Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant's dismissals, Aakash Chopra said:

"Rahane and Rohit stitch together a little partnership but just at the stroke of lunch Rahane also gets out. Pant even steps out to play at the start but plays a far away delivery and he is also out."

While criticizing Rohit Sharma for falling prey to the lure of the pull shot again, the 43-year-old signed off by stating that there was no resistance from the lower order once the Indian opener was dismissed. Aakash Chopra observed:

"Rohit Sharma was standing at one end, only 15 runs in the first session. He is not changing gears, he played a bad shot and once again was dismissed to a short ball. Once Rohit Sharma gets out, it was just a procession."

Rohit Sharma has fallen victim to the pull shot thrice in the series already. He played an ungainly pull from way outside off stump on this occasion and was caught at mid-on.

