"Ajinkya Rahane is in the team due to past performances" - Saba Karim 

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim recently cited Ajinkya Rahane's immense experience and impactful past performances as the reasons why India are persisting with him despite his form slump. However, he also acknowledged that the right-hander has failed to justify his potential in recent matches.

Karim's remarks came during a live session on Khelneeti's YouTube channel on Monday (September 6) morning. Speaking on India's ploy to promote Ravindra Jadeja in the batting order over Ajinkya Rahane, the 53-year-old labeled the decision as a tactical move.

"We need to back them and support them as much as we can."



India's batting coach on Ajinkya Rahane's current form ▶️ https://t.co/hSKeac7TPq pic.twitter.com/pSJTwWjr90 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 6, 2021

However, he opined that the team management should have backed a senior campaigner like Rahane regardless of the circumstances. The former gloveman highlighted India's Test vice-captain's footwork as a reason for his frequent undoings.

"Rahane is in the team because of his experience and past performances. I agree that he didn't contribute in recent times but I am of the view that, irrespective of the conditions, an experienced batsmen should play."

Karim highlighted that there is a lot of pressure on Rahane, which could be a reason for all the confusion and clutter in his mind while playing. The talented batsman has possibly lost focus and is unable to watch the ball properly while batting. These are the reasons for Ajinkya Rahane's struggles at the crease lately, as per Saba Karim.

"The problem is that he has lots of clutter & confusion in his mind. He has lost focus, is not watching the ball and is under lots of pressure."

String of poor performances continue for Ajinkya Rahane

While several questions were raised ahead of the Oval Test regarding Rahane's selection in the side, Virat Kohli and co. backed him to play the crucial encounter. However, the batter has come under the scanner once again after failing to contribute yet again.

The player managed to score just 14 runs during the first innings. Rahane then failed to even get off the mark in the second innings as he was dismissed for a seven-ball duck.

With the likes of Suryakumar Yadav and Hanuma Vihari waiting in the wings, it seems highly unlikely that Rahane will retain his spot in the playing eleven after yet another failure. However, his position as vice-captain of the team could see him play in the fifth Test against England as well.

