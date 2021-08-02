IND vs ENG 2021: Both India and England batsmen will be tested if the ball moves around: Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt has admitted that the Test series in England will be a challenging one for Indian batters, particularly if the ball moves around. However, he added that England’s batsmen could also be troubled since India have a potent bowling attack.

Speaking about the India-England Test series, Butt stated:

“Both India and England are among the top two teams of cricket. The pitch for the first Test in Trent Bridge has been shared on Twitter and the surface looks green as of now. If the pitch has grass on it, there will definitely be movement and moisture. Batsmen from both sides will be tested. It will be easier for England as they are used to such conditions. India, being a sub-continent team, might face some difficulty. There was movement in the World Test Championship (WTC) final surface and Indian players struggled. Definitely, it will be a challenge for India, no doubt about that.”

India’s bowling failed to deliver in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand in Southampton in pacer-friendly conditions. However, Butt pointed out that England’s batting is nowhere near as good as the Kiwis'.

“England’s batting though is not better than New Zealand. For England, Ben Stokes is not there. So, apart from Joe Root and a couple of others, the remaining batsmen are free-flowing stroke players. India seamers are good bowlers and, if the ball moves around, against them you cannot play as freely as you do in white-ball cricket.”

A look at the wicket three days out from the 1st Test at Trent Bridge.



Thoughts 🤔#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/hcUrP3NzbX — BCCI (@BCCI) August 1, 2021

Workload management will be crucial for India and England: Salman Butt

According to Butt, a couple of other factors could also influence the result of the Test series. He opined that India will need to score 350-plus on a regular basis. Both teams will also have to manage their workload in the bowling department, given that this is a five-match Test series. The former Pakistan batsman elaborated:

“India’s batting will be the key in England. If India can keep scoring 350 on a consistent basis, things could be difficult for England. It all depends on the amount of runs India gets. In the bowling, teams will be hoping people don’t get injured. Remember, this is a five-match series. India are also playing a five-Test series after a long time. Workload management and which combinations to play will be important. It depends on how the two teams approach it. Things could be tough for India. At the same time, they also have a great opportunity to win a Test series in England.”

The first Test of the series will get underway in Nottingham on August 4. India are looking to register their first Test series win in England since 2007.

