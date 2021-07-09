Dinesh Karthik posts picture with Sunil Gavaskar from Wimbledon

Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik posted a picture with former captain Sunil Gavaskar while attending Wimbledon. Both Karthik and Gavaskar are in the UK on commentary duty.

Novak Djokovic is currently facing Denis Shapovalov in the Wimbledon 2021 men’s singles semi-final at Centre court. Djokovic won the first two sets of the match 7-6, 7-5.

Earlier, Matteo Berrettini became the first Italian man to reach a Wimbledon final when he defeated Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in four sets in the other semi-final. Wimbledon 2021 will conclude on July 11 with the men’s singles final.

On Friday, Karthik took to his official Twitter account to upload a picture with Gavaskar from Wimbledon. Sharing the picture, Dinesh Karthik wrote:

“Wimble-Done #Wimbledon #Wimbledon2021.”

Karthik impressed during his commentary stint at the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand in Southampton. He won many admirers for his frank and refreshing approach to the role.

However, Karthik found himself at the centre of a controversy when he compared bats to neighbour’s wife during the second ODI between England and Sri Lanka. The Tamil Nadu batsman commented on air:

"Batsmen and not liking bats, they go hand in hand. Most of the batters don't seem to like their bats. They either like another person's bat. Bats are like a neighbour's wife. They always feel better.”

After facing severe backlash on social media, Karthik apologized for his comments during the third ODI between England and Sri Lanka, claiming he got a lot of stick from his wife and mother.

I want to represent India in at least one more World Cup: Dinesh Karthik

While he is currently doing commentary in England, Karthik has not lost hope of making a comeback to the Indian team. He was dropped from the national team after India’s loss to New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final.

On the '22 Yarns' podcast hosted by Gaurav Kapur, Dinesh Karthik said:

"I want to play the sport as long as I am fit. I want to represent India in at least one World Cup of the next two, I think one is in Dubai and the next is in Australia. I had a fab time with the Indian T20 team till the time I was dropped due to an unsuccessful World Cup campaign."

Can never forget this too 🙈

Dinesh Karthik has featured in 32 T20Is for India, scoring 399 runs at a strike rate of 143.50. In 93 ODIs, he has 1752 runs to his name at an average of 30.21. The 36-year-old also represented India in 26 Tests, scoring 1025 runs at an average of 25.

