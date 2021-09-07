IND vs ENG 2021: "Started my journey 17 years ago at Lord's and today on the other side of the river, India wins at The Oval" -Dinesh Karthik

India's veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik completed 17 years in international cricket on Sunday, September 5. He responded to a fan's congratulatory post on Twitter. The 36-year-old expressed his joy at Team India registering a momentous Test victory against England in the same city where he made his debut.

The Tamil Nadu cricketer first donned the national jersey on September 5, 2004, in a One Day International at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground in London. The talented gloveman was seemingly delighted with Virat Kohli and co. clinching an emphatic 157-run Test victory at the Oval, which is also in London.

Started my journey 17 years ago at Lord's and today on the other side of the river, India wins at The Oval... couldn't be more happy! 😊 https://t.co/bI3n9xwWYL — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 6, 2021

IND vs ENG 2021: India claim historic Test victory against England

The final day of the fourth Test between the two cricketing giants promised to be an exhilarating one with all three results possible. However, the visitors showcased an exemplary bowling performance to bundle out England for a paltry score of 210.

Indian speedster Umesh Yadav finished with three wickets in the final innings, while Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja contributed with two dismissals each. Rohit Sharma was adjudged as the Player of the Match for his impactful knock of 127 that helped India post an imposing target of 368 runs.

India have made a splendid comeback to go 2-1 up in the 5-match Test series after their embarrassing loss at Headingley to put the pressure back on the home team.

Dinesh Karthik set for cricketing comeback

Dinesh Karthik garnered praise from all quarters for his commentary during the ongoing India vs England Test series. But he is all set to make his on-field return in the upcoming second leg of this year's Indian Premier League.

Karthik has joined his Kolkata Knight Riders team in the UAE and has also resumed his training ahead of the flagship T20 competition. He will next be seen in action on September 20 when the Kolkata-based franchise locks horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi.

