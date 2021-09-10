IND vs ENG 2021: ECB Chief sheds light on the 5th Test, series result and more

There has been unrest in the cricketing fraternity ever since the 5th and final Test between England and India was called off due to COVID-19 safety reasons earlier today.

Speaking about the cancelation of the deciding Test, ECB Chief Tom Harrison confirmed that a rescheduled game between the two sides would be held, but would be a standalone game and not a continuation of the ongoing series.

"Any rescheduled match would be a standalone match," ECB Chief, Tom Harrison told Sky Sports.

Given that team India is scheduled to tour England in the summer of 2022, the one-off replacement Test could potentially take place during the same tour.

"It's been a long night. It's just really sad. You can't be flippant about issues of mental health, and this is what this is about. India have been wonderful tourists, but they have been here for a long time," Harrison said.

The ECB chief further continued:

"It's a special event when our two teams go on the park and we're absolutely gutted. There's no winners in this scenario and it's a sad day for Test cricket globally because internationally this game gets an absolutely astronomical audience. Everybody's upset by this."

"That's not one for today" - Tom Harrison on the Test series result between India and England

Tom Harrison addressed the burning question of which way the series would go if the final match would be a standalone affair. Speaking about the same, he said:

"That's not one for today. Today is all about making sure we have fronted this in terms of what has happened, why it has happened, what the situation is with respect to the immediate turn. Thoughts will turn to that soon. That is not a decision for us, it's a decision for ICC to think about in the context of the World Test Championship."

Harrison also mentioned that the focus was more on making the right decisions rather than scoring points for the World Test Championship. Speaking in this regard, he said:

"Nobody is trying to score points here. It's about making the right decisions given the context of what's taking place and being fair to each side. That is all we are asking for and that process will take place over the coming weeks."

Players from both the Indian and English sides who are participating in the IPL will soon leave for the UAE to join their respective franchises. The next 3-4 days will be crucial for players from both sides to uncover the real impact of the COVID-19 outbreak inside the bio-bubble.

