IND vs ENG 2021: First look of Old Trafford pitch revealed on the eve of 5th Test

The first look of the Old Trafford pitch to be used for the fifth Test between India and England is out on the eve of the match. This pitch seems to have less grass covering compared to the other surfaces used during the ongoing series.

Team India currently lead the series 2-1 after four matches. The first Test at Trent Bridge ended in a draw. India won the second and fourth matches played at Lord's and Oval. The hosts emerged victorious at Headingley in the third Test. Old Trafford in Manchester will now host the series finale.

The fifth and final Test commences on Friday (10th September). On the eve of the match, Twitter user Will Macpherson shared a picture of the playing surface to give cricket fans a glimpse of the pitch. He captioned it:

"Interesting look to the Old Trafford Test pitch, just over 24 hours out from the toss."

Interesting look to the Old Trafford Test pitch, just over 24 hours out from the toss pic.twitter.com/3EMT4r7a2A — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) September 9, 2021

Jos Buttler and Jack Leach included in England squad for fifth Test at Old Trafford

England have made an interesting decision to recall left-arm orthodox spinner Jack Leach to the side for the last Test. The pitch does seem a bit dry, so they might play him in the upcoming match to add variety to the bowling attack, which looked flat at the Oval.

The ECB's media advisory in this regard read:

"Lancashire wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler returns to the squad following the birth of his daughter during the fourth Test at the Kia Oval. Somerset spinner Jack Leach has been added to the squad for the final Test of the series. Batsman Sam Billings, who was included in the fourth Test squad, has returned to Kent."

England squad for fifth Test: Joe Root, Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

