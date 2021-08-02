IND vs ENG 2021: "Hand over the opening spot to KL Rahul for all 5 tests" - Twitterati gives opinion on Mayank Agarwal's replacement for the 1st Test

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal suffered an unfortunate blow to the head on Monday during a net session at Trent Bridge. The BCCI confirmed that the opener suffered a concussion, ruling him out of the first Test which will commence on Wednesday (August 4).
The BCCI media advisory read:
"Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."
Mayank Agarwal was expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming series as Shubman Gill was out of the tour due to an injury. But now India need to find a replacement for the first Test. Here is the squad available for Team India to select from for the series opener:
Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran.
Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, and Hanuma Vihari have prior experience opening in Test cricket for India. West Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran is also another opening option. The Team India management will choose one among these four players to partner with Rohit Sharma in the first Test.
After taking note of Mayank Agarwal's injury, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on which player should replace Mayank Agarwal and open the batting for India in the first Test. The majority wanted KL Rahul to be reinstated as the Test opener, considering his excellent current form with the bat.