IND vs ENG 2021: "Hand over the opening spot to KL Rahul for all 5 tests" - Twitterati gives opinion on Mayank Agarwal's replacement for the 1st Test

Indian opening batsman Mayank Agarwal suffered an unfortunate blow to the head on Monday during a net session at Trent Bridge. The BCCI confirmed that the opener suffered a concussion, ruling him out of the first Test which will commence on Wednesday (August 4).

The BCCI media advisory read:

"Opening batsman Mayank Agarwal was hit on the helmet while batting during India’s nets session at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Monday. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him, and a concussion test was conducted. He has shown signs of concussion and is ruled out of the opening Test against England. The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation."

NEWS 🚨- Mayank Agarwal ruled out of first Test due to concussion.



The 30-year-old is stable and will remain under close medical observation.



More details here - https://t.co/6B5ESUusRO #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/UgOeHt2VQQ — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2021

Mayank Agarwal was expected to open the innings with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming series as Shubman Gill was out of the tour due to an injury. But now India need to find a replacement for the first Test. Here is the squad available for Team India to select from for the series opener:

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Abhimanyu Easwaran.

Cheteshwar Pujara, KL Rahul, and Hanuma Vihari have prior experience opening in Test cricket for India. West Bengal batsman Abhimanyu Easwaran is also another opening option. The Team India management will choose one among these four players to partner with Rohit Sharma in the first Test.

After taking note of Mayank Agarwal's injury, fans took to Twitter to voice their opinions on which player should replace Mayank Agarwal and open the batting for India in the first Test. The majority wanted KL Rahul to be reinstated as the Test opener, considering his excellent current form with the bat.

Twitterati gives their opinion on Mayank Agarwal's replacement for the 1st India vs England Test

Rahul doing well on this tour as an opener is very important for Indian Test squad because not only that'll boost this batting line-up by 10× but also kinda solve the opening slot puzzle for some while. (Given we've got openers like Shubman Gill and Mayank Agarwal as backups) — Swine wave (@Alcatra60978983) August 2, 2021

No issue wherever @klrahul11 plays whether in middle order or as an opener, but he should play, he is one of the best batsman in the Indian cricket team right now — Harshit Bansal (@Harshit_A14) August 2, 2021

Hand over the opening spot to @klrahul11 for all the 5 tests. Don't keep him guessing every test. He is class !! needs to be given a long run like how australia persisted with Steve Waugh, David Boon etc. — Kishore Seshagiri (@seshak) August 2, 2021

Pujara should open coz if anyone else opens, he would anyways opening the innings anyway! https://t.co/xXKlJUmgjo — Kartik Jayaraman (@elitecynic) August 2, 2021

With Agarwal ruled out, really waiting to see who opens for us, I would like not to change KL Rahul from middle-order so it should be either Vihari or Easwaran or pushing Pujara as an opener will be ideal for Team India.#IndvsEng — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) August 2, 2021

What is it with injuries and away tours for India? So feel for Mayank Agarwal who has had a rough time after his brilliant debut. Interesting to see if India places trust in Abhimanyu Easwaran or prods KL Rahul to open the batting again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2021

Mayank Agrawal is Out of the 1st Test Match Due to Concussion.



I Would Prefer To Have KL Rahul To Fill the Opening Slot.



Hanuma Vihari Looks Better in the Middle Order& Nobody Can Replace Cheteshwar Pujara From His Number 3 Position.



Ravindra Jadeja Should Be Rested.#ENGvIND — Anshul Sunita Bhardwaj (@anshulsunita7) August 2, 2021

I dont know if it will happen or not, but my gut feeling says india are gonna put in Vihari with Rohit if they stick with Pujara at 3

And play KL at 6 if conditions are seaming — mettu varun aditya (@Varunmettu28) August 2, 2021

Pujara to open and Vihari at 3 for me. But I wouldnt mind the opposite. Only thing is KLR shouldnt open for me. — Arvindh (@overbowlershead) August 2, 2021

I think Pujara or Vihari should open with Rohit in 1st Test with KL at 3 if Pujara opens , if Vihari opens then KL at 6 , RP at 7 and 3 pacers+1 spinners — Aryan Bansal 🇮🇳 (@TheAryanBansal) August 2, 2021

Fair, if Easwaran isn't deemed good enough, then Vihari deserves his opportunity. I am very tempted to push Pujara to open given the conditions in England and play Vihari at 3. Remember Vihari bats at 3 for his state side. — Anup R (@YNWA_AR) August 2, 2021

As all opener are injured so it will be a chance to play KL Rahul in 1st Test as he is in form.Can not relay on Hanuma Vihari as https://t.co/sPBpq4yHT0 Rahul is an opener also.India team management do not miss the chance and go with KL Rahul. — Subrat Hota (@subrathota3007) August 2, 2021

Edited by Parimal Dagdee