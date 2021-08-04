IND vs. ENG 2021: "I feel both Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur will play"- Dinesh Karthik

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels both Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur might feature in India's XI in the first Test against England.

India's bowling was disappointing in the recent World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and a revamp might be on the cards. Karthik reckons there was a lack of variety in the Indian pace attack due to the absence of an out-and-out swing bowler.

With both Siraj and Thakur having the ability to produce genuine swing, Dinesh Karthik believes that could be the way for India to go ahead in the first Test. He wrote in his column for the Telegraph:

"There was a touch of sameness to India’s pace pack against the Kiwis, with Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami all being hit-the-deck bowlers. I have a feeling both Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur, who bowl the fuller lengths English conditions demand, will play at Trent Bridge."

Dinesh Karthik feels there will only be one spot up for grabs as far as the spinners are concerned. With only one left-hander in England's top six, Karthik fancies Ravindra Jadeja to get the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Then, it will be a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for the spin bowling all-rounder’s slot. Although Ashwin bowled brilliantly in Southampton, I wouldn’t be surprised if Jadeja gets the nod, given Rory Burns is the only left-hander in England’s top six."

Preparations ✅



Stage Set 👌



It's a matter of few hours before we witness the LIVE action from Trent Bridge 👏 👏 #TeamIndia #ENGvIND



ARE YOU READY❓

India will need Virat Kohli to stand up when the conditions get hard: Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik believes Virat Kohli will need to come good at Trent Bridge if India is to overcome tough conditions. With the pitch seemingly being green and conditions expected to be overcast, Kohli will need to bring his A-game to the table.

Virat Kohli hasn't scored an international century since November 2019. The Indian team will be hoping that their skipper breaks the jinx in the upcoming game.

"If there is one thing India need, it's for the batsmen, especially Virat, to stand up when the conditions get hard. Every time adversity strikes, Virat’s been the man for India. If India are to do well, he needs to play a big role," Dinesh Karthik signed off.

One final time, Virat Kohli vs James Anderson, one of the great battles ever in the modern era will be coming to an end through this series. The King vs The King of swing.pic.twitter.com/lIObxZnzvh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 4, 2021

The first Test between India and England will begin from 3:30 PM IST on Wednesday, and it promises to be an absolute cracker of a contest.

