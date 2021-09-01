"I was impressed with Pujara's mindset during the 2nd innings" - VVS Laxman

Legendary Indian Test cricketer VVS Laxman has heaped praise on Cheteshwar Pujara for the mindset with which the India No. 3 approached his innings during his 189-ball 91 in the Leeds Test.

During an interaction with ESPNCricinfo, Laxman reckoned that Pujara capitalized on every opportunity he got from the England seamers. Laxman said:

"I was impressed with Pujara's mindset during the 2nd innings because whenever the ball was on offer to score, he capitalized on it."

The former middle-order batsman added that Pujara’s decisive foot movement was a major reason why he was able to convert the loose deliveries provided by the English seamers.

Laxman noted that the Indian No.3 regularly took a front foot stride which enabled him to transfer his body weight towards the bowler. As a result, his bat was firmly behind the line of the ball.

"And the second thing was his feet movement. He was looking to take his front foot forward because of which his body weight was going towards the bowler instead of falling on the off-stump. The result was that the bat was not hanging outside the off-stump, it was behind the line of the ball and that's something you expect Pujara to continue," Laxman said.

Cheteshwar Pujara was under immense pressure when he walked out to bat during India’s second innings. His dismissal in the first innings was all too similar to what has happened in recent times.

Pujara was brilliantly set-up by James Anderson with a series of inswingers and the pacer followed it up with an outswinger to scalp the wicket. The manner of the dismissal attracted a lot of criticism as Pujara added yet another low score to his tally.

However, the Saurashtra cricketer came out with a refreshingly positive approach in the second innings. Yes, he got a few leg-side freebies early in his innings but the veteran Indian batsman ensured he cashed in on them every single time. Pujara played at the same tempo throughout his knock on Day 3 at Headingley.

He, however, failed to convert it into a three-figure score thanks to an error in judgment on the morning of Day 4. Pujara offered no shot to a vicious nip-backer from Ollie Robinson and was given out LBW.

"Rahane tentative and restless at the start of his innings"- VVS Laxman

Ajinkya Rahane (centre) has struggled so far in the England series

Explaining the reasons behind Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch, VVS Laxman said the Indian vice-captain has looked very tentative and restless during the initial phases of his innings in the series thus far.

Citing examples of his dismissals in the first innings at Lord’s and in both innings of the Leeds Test, Laxman claimed that Rahane’s body was still in motion when he poked at a delivery outside off-stump.

"I think Ajinkya Rahane is a little tentative and restless at the start of his innings because of which I think he is late on the ball. If you see his dismissals at Headingley and also in the 1st innings at Lord's, I just feel his body was still moving when he nicked the ball."

Laxman advised Rahane to be nimble on his feet and take forward strides to ensure that he transfers his weight towards the bowler.

"I think he has to be quicker and nimble on his feet and if he can push his weight forward towards the bowler, he'll be in a much better position. And just take your time," Laxman concluded.

Since the start of England series in 2016, Rahane has averaged 33.77 in 48 Tests - which is roughly two-thirds of his career.

No other Indian top or middle batsman in the last 31 years have averaged under 35 across a 48-Test stretch in his career.#ENGvIND — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) August 28, 2021

Ajinkya Rahane is in the midst of yet another free fall. The Indian vice-captain has managed just 358 runs in 17 innings this year at an average of 21.05 with only two 50-plus scores. It’s fair to assume that the fourth Test between England and India at the Oval is crucial for his long-term fortunes in the Indian Test team.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra