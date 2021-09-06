"I think England were absolutely delighted to see Ajinkya Rahane once again" - Michael Vaughan feels India have given Rahane too many chances

Michael Vaughan opined that the Indian team management is being “too nice” to Ajinkya Rahane. He jested that the England bowlers would have been delighted to see Rahane make the team once again for the Oval Test.

Rahane has had a horror run in this series so far. He has averaged just over 15 across four matches. This included a 61 that he hit at Lord’s and a paltry 46 runs from the remaining six innings.

Speaking on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast, Vaughan stated that Rahane looks completely out of sorts at the moment.

“I think sometimes in this era, the selection units, management are too nice. I think England this week were absolutely delighted to see Ajinkya Rahane once again. They couldn’t believe their luck that they could get the chance. He is completely out of sorts.”

The former England skipper added that any player that India replaces Rahane with would do better given the kind of form he is currently in.

“India, whoever they pick, will do better than Ajinkya Rahane at the minute. He is frazzled. You saw that shot? He just played across a straight one. He could have been out when he left one.”

Since the start of 2020, there have been 31 batsmen to face 1000+ balls in Test cricket. Only one (Joshua da Silva) averages less than Ajinkya Rahane. #ENGvIND — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) September 5, 2021

Sometimes you are better off taking a player like that out of the kitchen: Michael Vaughan on resting Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane might be better off with some time away from the side

Michael Vaughan urged the Indian management to give Ajinkya Rahane a breather. The longer he continues to play with this form, the worse it is going to get.

He believes that the Indian vice-captain can always come back to the side once he finds his touch.

“Sometimes, you are better off taking a player like that out of the kitchen. Just take him out of the heat, just for a game or two. Have a breather. It’s not the end of his career, he can come back when they go back to India. But for England, they would love to see Ajinkya Rahane taking guard again at Old Trafford.”

It may not be easy to leave out the vice-captain of the side midway through the series. But given the horror patch of form Rahane has hit, it won’t be a surprise if Virat Kohli decides to rest him for the final Test of the series.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra