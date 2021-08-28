IND vs ENG 2021: ICC World Test Championship points table (Updated) as on August 28

England registered their first win in the new ICC World Test Championship cycle, getting the better of India by an innings and 76 runs in the third Test of the five-match series.

Resuming their innings on 215/2, India’s batting crumbled against England’s new ball as they were bowled out for 278 inside the first session on Day 4 at Headingley.

With the win, England went atop the ICC World Test Championship points table. They now have 14 points from three matches. India also have 14 points from three games in the ICC World Test Championship but they have now moved down to No. 2.

Pakistan and West Indies, with 12 points each from two Tests, are at No. 3 and No. 4 respectively. Both Pakistan and West Indies won one Test each in the recently-concluded series in Jamaica.

Here's a look at the updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship after the Headingley Test between India and England.

The updated points table of the ICC World Test Championship

England dominated the ICC World Test Championship clash at Headingley

Following the reverse at Lord’s, England fought back brilliantly at Headingley to square the five-match ICC World Test Championship series 1-1. Right from Day 1, England dominated the Test. Although Indian captain Virat Kohli won the toss, Joe Root's English side were the ones who made all the right moves.

James Anderson’s ran through India’s top order to leave them reeling at 21/3 in the first hour. India kept losing wickets and were eventually rolled over for a meagre 78. Craig Overton also claimed three wickets on his return to the Test side.

When England batted, their captain Joe Root again led the way with a fantastic hundred. He scored 121 off 165 balls while the top three of the England batting, including comeback man Dawid Malan, all chipped in with half-centuries.

England posted a mammoth 432 in their first innings, gaining a lead of 354 runs. India fought hard in the second innings, with Cheteshwar Pujara scoring 91 and Virat Kohli managing 55. However, they collapsed against the new ball on Day 4, handing England a comprehensive victory in the ICC World Test Championship match.

Ollie Robinson ran through the Indian batting with figures of 5/65. He was named man of the match for his superb bowling effort.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra