"Indian bowlers gave Joe Root gifts early on in his innings"- Maninder Singh

Former Indian cricketer Maninder Singh was disappointed with the way the Indian bowlers bowled to Joe Root at the start of his innings in the third Test. Root settled into a nice rhythm and the Indian bowlers' inconsistent line and length was enough to help Root early on in his innings at Headingley.

Joe Root has been in sensational form of late, having scored his third hundred in three consecutive Tests. He punished the Indian bowlers once again for their inconsistency and made them bowl to his strengths.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, here is what Maninder Singh had to say:

"Root had scored centuries in the first two Tests and had walked out to bat with the same confidence. But in the beginning, he got a few easy deliveries to get set. When such players are in the groove, the bowlers have to bowl to their strengths. The Indian bowlers also helped a bit, by giving some easy gifts to Root so he had no problems in building his innings."

Either there is lack of confidence or Ishant Sharma is carrying a niggle: Maninder Singh

Maninder Singh was baffled after watching Ishant Sharma bowl on Day 2. He felt that the tall pacer was either out of form or wasn't fully fit looking at the way he was running in to bowl. He also looked to be out of rhythm and failed to bowl even a single maiden over during England's first innings. Sharma recorded figures of 0/92 in 22 overs.

"Ishant Sharma was looking woefully out of form. At Lord's he did get wickets because of his experience, but there too he looked out of rhythm. The fire isn't visible for a bowler especially in such conditions. Either he has a lack of confidence or there is a niggle that is troubling him," Maninder Singh concluded.

India will need a miracle to save the third Test as they are already 345 runs behind. England will begin Day 3 at 423/8 with Craig Overton (24*) and Ollie Robinson (0*) at the crease.

