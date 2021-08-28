IND vs ENG 2021: Jos Buttler, Haseeb Hameed celebrate Headingley win with a funny golf game

England cricketers Jos Buttler and Haseeb Hameed were seen celebrating their Headingley Test victory against India with a fun golf game.

Coming from the Lord's debacle, England fought ruthlessly to thrash India by an innings and 76 runs and level the series at 1-1. Joe Root & Co were seemingly happy with their clinical effort in Leeds.

As the celebrations continued inside the dressing room, Jos Buttler and Haseeb Hameed played a fun golf game on the Headingley lawn. England fielding coach Paul Collingwood shared a couple of videos on his Instagram story, where Buttler and Hameed could be seen taking a shot with the golf stick.

Jos Buttler and Haseeb Hameed had to put the ball inside a bucket in a single shot and both cricketers managed to complete the challenge quite comfortably.

Jos Buttler likely to miss the last Test against India

After withdrawing from the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), England's wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler is likely to skip the fifth Test against India as well as the Ashes series, scheduled to take place later this year.

As per reports in Sky Sports, Buttler and his wife Louise are expecting their second child, due to which the 30-year-old cricketer might skip the final Test against India at the Emirates Old Trafford, which starts on September 10.

Speaking on the same during the post-match presentation ceremony, England captain Joe Root stated they are not sure about the same. Root said:

"Buttler's availability will be known in the next few days (paternity leave)."

Buoyed by the win, England will look to take the lead in the five-match Test series when they lock horns with India in the fourth Test, starting at the Kennington Oval on September 2.

