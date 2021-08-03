IND vs ENG 2021: “KL Rahul has to be the best person to open” - Salman Butt picks Mayank Agarwal’s replacement 

Former Pakistan skipper Salman Butt has backed Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar’s views that the visitors must open with KL Rahul in the first Test against England in Nottingham. Butt opined that Rahul seems to have worked hard on his game and looks like a more mature cricketer now.

In the build-up to the first India-England Test, Mayank Agarwal’s name was doing the rounds as Rohit Sharma’s likely opening partner. However, on Monday, Agarwal was ruled out of the first Test due to a concussion after being hit on the helmet during practice.

According to Butt, although KL Rahul was being viewed as a middle-order batsman for the series, he is the best option India have as an opening partner for Rohit under the conditions. Butt elaborated:

“KL Rahul seems like a transformed cricketer. He has improved himself a lot and is a more mature cricketer now. He has fought his demons and worked on making additions to his game. KL Rahul has definitely showed improvement. As Sunil Gavaskar rightly pointed out, KL Rahul scored a hundred in the three-day game against County Select XI.”

“During the last Test of India’s previous tour in 2018 as well, he had notched up a hundred. So keeping all these points in mind and looking at his current form, KL Rahul has to be the best person to open with Mayank Agarwal injured and Shubman Gill being ruled out. He has done a great job in one-day matches. So he will have to best mindset to open (among options available).”

KL Rahul has the confidence, he's the one who should open the batting: Sunil Gavaskar

While backing KL Rahul to open the innings in the Nottingham Test, Sunil Gavaskar pointed out that he also has the confidence to perform and is in good form as well. The 29-year-old recently scored a hundred in the warm-up match against County Select XI.

Speaking about India’s opening conundrum, Gavaskar was quoted as saying in an ANI report:

"KL Rahul scoring a hundred in the warm-up game, I think he should be the person who should open for India in the first Test. Also, on the back of a hundred, Rahul has the confidence, he's the one who should open the batting.”

What is it with injuries and away tours for India? So feel for Mayank Agarwal who has had a rough time after his brilliant debut. Interesting to see if India places trust in Abhimanyu Easwaran or prods KL Rahul to open the batting again. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 2, 2021

Rahul also scored a hundred during India’s last tour of England in 2018. However, he was dropped from the Test team after a string of low scores. He last represented India in the traditional format of the game back in September 2019, against West Indies in Kingston.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra