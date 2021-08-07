IND vs ENG 2021: "Looks like rain will again play the role of spoiler today" - Dinesh Karthik gives weather update for Day 4

Former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik has provided a weather update for Day 4 of the 1st India vs England Test at Trent Bridge. According to Karthik, while the weather seemed good enough in the morning, it does not look promising for the rest of the day.

According to the weather report, persistent showers will intervene between 11 AM to 7 PM local time, which is the main playing period of the day. It looks like fans are in for another day filled with multiple interruptions due to inclement weather conditions.

Dinesh Karthik shared the following post on his official Twitter handle and captioned it:

"Looks like rain will again play the role of spoiler today."

Looks like rain will again play the role of spoiler today 😕#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/bsT6V2IBhL — DK (@DineshKarthik) August 7, 2021

Dinesh Karthik has been providing fans with regular weather updates ever since the World Test Championship final. He is currently part of the commentary team for Sky Sports for the first Test between India and England.

At stumps on Day 3, England were 25/0 in their second innings. Earlier, Team India made 278 in their first innings and grabbed a lead of 95 runs. England currently trail India by 75 runs.

I have achieved what I wanted to as a leader: Team India skipper Virat Kohli

Dinesh Karthik recently interviewed Virat Kohli for Sky Sports. During the conversation, Virat Kohli discussed the culture of the Indian team in recent times and the evolution process after the end of MS Dhoni's reign as the Indian captain. Virat Kohli also stated that he has achieved what he wanted to do as the leader of the Indian team. He said:

"I have achieved what I wanted to as a leader, which is to create a culture where people strive for excellence every day. Every practice session, no one is wasting their time and that for me is so, so important. I would rather have an hour of quality practice rather than lurking around for two hours fooling around for an hour in between. I don't see anyone doing that anymore."

"After MS Dhoni left, cricket evolved - the pace of the game started moving notches higher and we moved with the times. The results over the last five or six years are there for everyone to see. We are probably the one team in world cricket everyone is wary of when we travel," asserted Kohli.

