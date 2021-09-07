IND vs ENG 2021: Mark Ramprakash feels India's victory in Australia under Ajinkya Rahane may have put Virat Kohli's captaincy under scrutiny

Former England batter Mark Ramprakash was all praise for Indian skipper Virat Kohli after India's victory at the Oval against England. He opined that Kohli’s captaincy may have been under the scanner coming into the England series after India won the series in Australia under the tutelage of Ajinkya Rahane.

Kohli had flown back home from Australia after the first Test to attend the birth of his daughter. India had lost that match by eight wickets. Under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, India went on to win two of the next three Tests and drew one to win the series 2-1.

Ramprakash lauded Kohli and said he may be different from the other captains that we see, but he is a “great leader.”

“What a great player he (Virat Kohli) is and what a great leader he is. Captains come in all shapes and sizes. On this tour, he seems to have come under the microscope a little bit for his captaincy. Probably because, in Australia, India went on to win the series under Ajinkya Rahane. He is a very different character to Virat Kohli,” Mark Ramprakash said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

The former Middlesex player added that Kohli is proactive as a captain and is always ahead of the game.

“I watched India at Lord’s and then again at the Oval. His energy and enthusiasm is just amazing. He is a proactive captain, he is ahead of the game.”

Tough situations build strong people. Onto the next one. #TeamIndia 🇮🇳💪 pic.twitter.com/fJx8A240MS — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 6, 2021

"He gets the blood, sweat and tears out of his team" - Mark Ramprakash on Virat Kohli

Mark Ramprakash noted Virat Kohli sets the standards high and asks his players to deliver every time

Speaking about the captaincy traits of Virat Kohli, Mark Ramprakash stated that he sets high standards and always expects his players to give 100 percent on the field.

“He drives his players on. He gets the blood, sweat and tears out of his team. He sets incredibly high standards.”

I know and believe it’s the team who wins the match not just captain but We give lot of credit to many captains, Soooo How about a CROWN for @imVkohli as far as Indian test cricket is concern???? #ViratKohli — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2021

Ramprakash signed off by adding that it would be wonderful to play under Virat Kohli's captaincy irrespective of the stage of the career a player is in.

"I think he is a fantastic example to learn from, to be around him as a young player or as an experienced player. Either way, to be in a team next to him, you will feel to be a very confident player walking out onto the pitch."

With the victory at the Oval, Virat Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win two Test matches in a series in England since Kapil Dev. He also holds the record for highest number of Test matches and highest number of Test match victories as an Indian captain.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra