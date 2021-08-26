"They were thinking, probably, we don’t need this win today" - Michael Vaughan blasts India for horror show on Day 1

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan blasted the Indian side for their dismal performance on Day 1 of the third Test against England. Vaughan stated that India seemed complacent after the victory at Lord’s and did not show any desire to win during the opening day at Headingley.

After winning the toss and batting first, India were bundled out for 78 within two sessions. No batter could reach the 20-run mark for the visitors.

Michael Vaughan pointed out that it was important to win key moments in a game of cricket and India missed out on it.

“They got so excited about that moment that this is a bit of a comedown. For India, they are a one-love up. There are two Tests to play after this. Just in the back of their minds, they were thinking, probably we don’t need this win today. It’s about winning key moments. India won it at Lord’s on that last day. England won it this morning,” Michael Vaughan said on BBC’s Test Match Special podcast.

Michael Vaughan further added that India's performance yesterday was reminiscent of the last two tours when they struggled with the bat. He reckons the current team is better than that.

“I think they have got that know-how of knowing how to win the big series. We have seen that in Australia. But, today is a day that I felt they played like Indian teams of the last couple of series. Towards the end of a series, when the series has gone, you get back over those series and look at the India side, the ball is swinging, and it’s like, we can’t play. They are a better team than that," Michael Vaughan added.

India still have a chance to come back in this Test, believes Michael Vaughan

The Indian pacers will have to use the conditions in the morning and pick some early wickets

Michael Vaughan believes India can still make a comeback in the Test. The first session on Day 2 will be key for them. There will be a bit of movement on offer and the seamers will have to take some quick wickets.

“What you can do in a situation like this is you can try to gather something back in the morning. Probably it will swing a little bit more, generally always does. They can bowl England out for 280 – 300. And they can go on and get 400 in the second innings,” Michael Vaughan added.

The cricketer-turned commentator went on to praise the turnaround displayed by England after their horror show at Lord’s.

“I looked at two teams today. You could see it in the eyes of Jimmy Anderson, he knew that he had to lead England this morning. He knew that England needed to win that first session. He knew that England needed 3 or 4 wickets in that first session. There was no other option for England but to win that first session.”

England lead India by 42 runs with all their 10 wickets in hand going into Day 2 of the third Test at Headingley.

