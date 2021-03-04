Mohammed Siraj reveals the strategy behind majestic Joe Root dismissal 

Mohammed Siraj was buzzing after the first day’s play in Ahmedabad, with the bowler happy to see his plan for Joe Root pay off. The fast bowler revealed how he plotted the England skipper’s dismissal in the first innings of the fourth Test.

Mohammed Siraj’s dismissal of Joe Root was arguably the best moment from Day 1. The fast bowler set Root up perfectly, before getting him out plumb LBW in the following over.

Speaking to the media after the game, Mohammed Siraj shared what went on in his mind during those eventful few balls.

“For Joe Root, I just focused on setting him up by bowling outswingers to him consecutively. I was happy to see the ball swinging away from him," said Siraj.

Mohammed Siraj’s over before he got Joe Root’s wicket proved to be the perfect set-up. The fast bowler began with a few outswingers short of length, enticing Root to nudge at them.

He then picked up his pace by almost ten kmph and bowled a couple of balls into Joe Root that saw him defend one and get hit on the thigh pad by another. Siraj's last ball of the over was a short-pitched one, which pegged Root back as he nervously skewed it away for four.

Mohammed Siraj is such a skilful bowler. In his short Test career so far, 33% of his deliveries have swung from left-to-right, and 15% have swung the other way - the rest going straight on. The ability to swing at least one ball an over in each direction is impressive. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 4, 2021

The bouncer still seemed to be on Joe Root’s mind during Mohammed Siraj’s next over, with the batsman's feet showing no signs of movement. Siraj bowled a brilliant in-swinger, that hit him on the pads with Root caught plumb LBW. After the game, Mohammed Siraj rejoiced at how his master plan for the England skipper was successful.

“Later when I came on to bowl the next over, I thought about bowling an in-swinger closer to the full length. I’m happy that my plan worked out. I enjoyed it a lot.”

Mohammed Siraj makes a strong start to the fourth Test

The fast bowler replaced Jasprit Bumrah and ended the day as the pick of the fast bowlers. Mohammed Siraj finished with figures of 14-2-45-2, picking up the crucial wickets of Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow.

His electric performance continues in what has been a fascinating rise for the pacer in Test cricket.