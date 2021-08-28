“Our first goal is to erase the deficit” – Rohit Sharma on India’s plans for Day 4

Rohit Sharma has said that India aren’t looking too far ahead of themselves, as their first goal is to erase the 139-run deficit in the ongoing third Test against England at Leeds. The Indian opener revealed that the team's further batting plans would depend on several factors, including the number of remaining overs.

After two disappointing days, India staged a comeback on Day Three of the Test, getting to 215 for two, with Rohit Sharma (59), Cheteshwar Pujara (91*) and Virat Kohli (45*) making crucial contributions. The visitors still trail by 139 runs at the end of the third day’s play, though.

Speaking on the batting plans for the third day, Rohit Sharma said:

“We are still 139-odd behind; so first we need to erase the deficit, and then the lead comes into the equation. We have to plan to cover it first. Then we will have to analyse the game’s situation like how many overs are remaining, etc., and then we will plan further.”

Woefully out of touch in their previous outings, both Pujara and Kohli made merry on Friday, stitching an unbeaten 99-run stand for the third wicket. Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Pujara shared a key stand of 82 runs for the second wicket before the former fell lbw to Ollie Robinson.

Pujara wore his most determined look and cruised to a sensational unbeaten 91.



Tune into Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN), Sony Ten 4 (TAM, TEL) & SonyLIV (https://t.co/AwcwLCPFGm ) now! 📺#ENGvINDOnlyOnSonyTen #BackOurBoys #Pujara pic.twitter.com/qEO52Kfqyg — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 27, 2021

It wasn’t a 78 all-out pitch: Rohit Sharma

Winning the toss and electing to bat first, India had one of their worst batting outings on the first day after they were bowled out for a paltry 78. Reflecting on the terrible batting display that put India on the back foot early in the Test, Rohit Sharma agreed that the batters played poorly, mistakes they corrected in the second innings. He said in this regard:

“We batted poorly in the first innings. They (England) bowled some pretty good balls, but it wasn’t certainly a 78 pitch. We accept that we batted poorly, and corrected our mistakes in the second innings, which is why we are in this position now. We made some silly mistakes batting first, but it’s all about correcting them."

“We batted well in the three sessions today, and tomorrow will be very crucial for us. Hopefully, the two in the middle (Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara) and the other batters can bat as long as possible,” added Rohit Sharma, who top-scored with 19 runs in the first innings.

It remains to be seen if the visitors continue their good work on Day 4 and manage to extend the match to a final day.

Cheteshwar Pujara today 91 not out at the close of play.

Only once before in his Test career, he was overnight unbeaten in the 90s.

Was on 98* also against England at Ahmedabad in Nov 2012

The next day he reached 206*#ENGvIND #EngvsInd#IndvEng #IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 27, 2021

With the new ball due on the fourth morning, all eyes are set on a possible Pujara Test ton, a first in nearly three years and another riveting Virat Kohli-James Anderson contest.

Edited by Bhargav