IND vs ENG Playing 11 and Toss updates for 3rd Test

England skipper Joe Root has won the toss and chosen to bat first in the IND vs ENG 3rd Test. The pink-ball Test is set to begin at the brand new Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 2:30 PM IST.

India have made just two changes from the side that beat England by 317 runs just a few days ago. Jasprit Bumrah comes into the side in place of Mohammed Siraj, with the spearhead fresh after being rested in the second game.

Kuldeep Yadav drops out as well, with India preferring to go with Washington Sundar to strengthen the batting order.

England have made a host of changes to their side as well. James Anderson and Jofra Archer come in and will form the core of England’s pace attack. With Moeen Ali flying back, England have kept Stuart Broad in the side.

Zak Crawley plays his first Test of the series, replacing Rory Burns who has struggled during the IND vs ENG series. The young Dan Lawrence drops out with the experienced Jonny Bairstow taking his place at No.3.

The 3rd IND vs ENG Test is crucial for both sides in the context of the World Test Championship. England have to win this one if they want to stay alive in the competition. For India, a win would be preferable but a draw will make the final IND vs ENG Test at the same venue a must-win fixture.

We have arrived at the Sardar Patel Stadium! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/AlZYEQV6cQ — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 24, 2021

The pink-ball Test is just the second such fixture to be played in India. With 55,000 fans expected and the series level 1-1, the day-night India vs England Test is set to be a cracker.

India Test squad: Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (VC), KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Md. Siraj, Umesh Yadav

Advertisement

England Test squad: Joe Root (c), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes (wk), Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Ben Stokes, Olly Stone, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

IND vs ENG 3rd Test : Who won the toss today?

England have won the toss and chosen to bat first.

What is the playing 11 for today’s IND vs ENG match?

India’s playing 11 for 3rd IND vs ENG Test: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

England’s playing 11 for 3rd IND vs ENG Test: Zak Crawley, Dom Sibley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root (c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes (wk), Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, James Anderson