Why have Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara not taken the field in England's 2nd innings?

India took the field for England’s second innings on the fourth day of the Oval Test without Rohit Shama and Cheteshwar Pujara.

The BCCI Twitter handle released an update that said that both Sharma and Pujare are nursing niggles and are being assessed by medical staff. While Rohit Sharma is suffering from issues with his left knee, Pujara is still feeling the effect of the sprained ankle he suffered on the third afternoon.

The update read:

"UPDATE - Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them.

UPDATE - Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will not take the field. Rohit has discomfort in his left knee while Pujara has pain in his left ankle. The BCCI Medical Team is assessing them. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/ihMSUPR7Im — BCCI (@BCCI) September 5, 2021

Cheteshwar Pujara sprained his left ankle during his knock of 61 on the third afternoon of the ongoing Oval Test. The Indian No.3 looked in immediate discomfort but continued to bat on after getting his leg heavily bandaged.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership at the heart of India's resurgence at The Oval

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara laid the foundation for India's comeback with the bat

Meanwhile, Team India have asserted themselves into a position of strength in the ongoing Test. Their batting line-up finally turned up albeit in easier conditions to post a fourth innings target of 368 for England.

Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara played a huge part in the resurgence. The duo stitched a priceless 153-run-stand for the 2nd wicket during the third day.

India were still 16 runs in arrears when they lost their first wicket in the form of KL Rahul. And with the middle-order not in form, one felt England's seamers could make further in-roads to help their side take a giant stride towards a 2-1 lead.

However, Pujara once again displayed the same positive mindset as he had shown in the second innings of the Headingley Test. The Indian No.3 showed his full range of strokes whenever the England bowlers provided the opportunity.

Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, played in the same manner as he has done throughout this summer. He showed exemplary patience throughout his knock while also ensuring that he made the most of the bad deliveries.

Rohit eventually converted his start with a six over long-on off Moeen Ali. Pujara too racked up his 2nd 50-plus score of the series with a late cut off Craig Overton.

The back-to-back dismissals of Sharma and Pujara after England took the new ball and the collapse on the fourth morning pegged India back. However, a 100-plus stand between Rishabh Pant and Shardul Thakur and valuable contributions from Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah ensured that India eventually ended up with a 367-run lead.

Edited by Diptanil Roy