"Sending Jadeja ahead of Rahane a negative move, seems India were trying to protect their vice-captain" - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt termed India’s decision to promote Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ajinkya Rahane in the batting order as a negative move. According to Butt, it sent a signal that India were trying to protect Rahane against the moving ball.

On Day 1 of The Oval Test, Jadeja walked in at No. 5, ahead of Rahane and Rishabh Pant. India were reeling at 39/3 when the all-rounder came in to join captain Virat Kohli. Jadeja looked confident for a brief while, but was dismissed for 10 off 34 balls. Rahane also failed after coming in following Jadeja's dismissal, perishing for 14 off 47 balls.

Analysing the move to send Jadeja ahead of Rahane on Thursday, Butt opined on his YouTube channel:

“Obviously, India’s middle-order hasn’t performed at the level expected of them. They have got the backing from the team management, which is why they are playing despite repeated failures. Kohli even experimented with the batting order on Thursday, sending a left-hander in Ravindra Jadeja up the order. The move was made with a motive to try and disturb the English bowlers’ line and length. But England’s bowlers adjusted so well, India’s experiment did not make any difference.”

Butt added:

“Also, sending an all-rounder ahead of a batsman when the ball is moving so much, tells the opposition that the batter’s confidence is shaken and that his team is trying to save him. It was not a great move according to me. It sends a negative signal that you are trying to protect Rahane against the moving ball. It was as if they wanted Jadeja to bat and bit and ensure that Rahane doesn’t need to come when the ball is doing a lot.”

India lose another as Jadeja nicks Woakes to Root at first slip.



India lose another as Jadeja nicks Woakes to Root at first slip.

Rahane’s demotion a signal think-tank is not sure about him: Ajay Jadeja

Ajinkya Rahane was out for 14 on Day 1 at The Oval. (Pic: Getty Images)

Former India batter Ajay Jadeja shared similar views to Butt on the visitors’ decision to promote Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ajinkya Rahane.

During a discussion on Sony Sports Network, Ajay Jadeja said:

"I am just thinking what Ajinkya Rahane is going through. One of your best batsmen, vice-captain of the side. Even before he has walked in, it's like Rahane has almost got a signal, saying 'we're not too sure about you.'"

"It could be the left-hander [right-hander] combination but I am just thinking in terms of someone who is uncertain with not a lot of runs. Before you walk in, you have got Ravindra (Jadeja) walking ahead of you and there will be some time, whenever he walks in he is going to be thinking about it," he added.

Mixed day as England started out on top but India hit back strongly through Shardul Thakur and Bumrah.



Mixed day as England started out on top but India hit back strongly through Shardul Thakur and Bumrah.

India suffered another batting collapse on Thursday, getting rolled over for 191. They did hit back in the final session, however, as England ended Day 1 on 53/3.

