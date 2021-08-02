IND vs ENG 2021: "Stronger together" - Virat Kohli shares pictures from Team India's training ahead of 1st Test

Indian captain Virat Kohli took to his Instagram account to share pictures of the Indian team's training session ahead of the first Test match in England. The Indian team will be eager to do well this time around but the English conditions are amongst the toughest in the world for the touring side.

After winning the series in Australia, the Virat Kohli-led Indian side will be looking to replicate the same in England as well.

The Indian team has been in England for quite some time now. They arrived in England in June to play the World Test championship final. It did not end in the way India would have liked as they lost the match on the final day.

Virat Kohli spoke about how the lack of match practice going into the final made it tougher for the Indian side. New Zealand, on the other hand, had already played two Test matches in England before the WTC final.

Virat Kohli will hold key for India in the series against England

This time around, India had requested a warm-up game before the series began. The England board accepted the request and India played a warm-up game against the County XI. Virat Kohli did not participate in that match as he was nursing an injury. The captain will be eager to be at his best in this all-important series.

The India-England series is part of the new World Test Championship cycle. Both teams will be looking to be at their best. For India, Virat Kohli will once again be the key. The Indian captain had a great series during India's last tour of England and he will hope to replicate the same this time around as well. With Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane struggling for runs, the responsibility on Kohli has increased even more.

Virat Kohli scored his last international century in November 2019 in the day-night Test against Bangladesh. It has been 46 innings since he scored an international century and Kohli will be looking to change this on the England tour. The first Test of the series is scheduled for August 4 in Nottingham and Virat Kohli's India will be looking to start the tour on a positive note.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee