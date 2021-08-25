"Don't moan, start producing quality spinners" - Sunil Gavaskar blasts England for pitch hypocrisy against India

Sunil Gavaskar has slammed the English cricket fraternity for 'moaning' about spin-friendly wickets in India, while they stay mum on green tops in home Tests. The former captain-turned commentator said India never complain about pitches and instead prepare their team for all conditions.

Gavaskar's remarks assume significance in light of England's 3-1 defeat in India earlier this year, with most of the pitches being rank turners. Most pundits had called the wickets 'beach' and 'lottery'. In the ongoing return tour, Virat Kohli's men have given a befitting reply so far by dominating the rain-marred first Test and winning the second by 151 runs at Lord's.

“Indian cricketers never complain about playing on the greener surfaces; either they are playing in England or Australia," said Gavaskar. "But on the contrary, the English team will always moan if given spin-friendly pitches in India. In Nottingham, it was a green top; it was the same story at Lord’s. At Headingley, too, we can see a tinge of grass. Did you hear any Indian cricketers complaining about it?,” Sunil Gavaskar said on the ‘Extra Innings’ show in Sony.

The batting legend further said if England have to win in India, instead of complaining, they should focus on producing 'quality' spinners:

“This Indian cricket team doesn’t fear playing on any surface. This is a big statement from this Indian cricket team. And for England, if you want to win a series in India, start producing quality spinners. It is not that they have never won in India, but during those series, they had some world-class spinners. A good batsman or bowler must perform on any surface,” added Gavaskar.

Onus on Rohit Sharma as India lose three early wickets

Meanwhile, in Headingley, where England captain Joe Root described the pitch as 'tacky', India lost two quick wickets upfront. KL Rahul went for an uncharacteristic loose drive and Cheteshwar Pujara couldn't manage to keep out an outswinger as James Anderson reduced the visitors to 4-2.

Seasoned opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli looked good in their small partnership and pushed the score past 20. But the latter played an expansive drive against Anderson's witty, wobbled-seam delivery that cost him his wicket. The responsibility now lies on Sharma and the experienced Ajinkya Rahane to take Team India to a respectable total.

