Michael Vaughan steps on dirty ground to keep pitch controversy alive

Former England captain Michael Vaughan on Tuesday took to his Instagram handle to take another dig at India over the pitch controversy.

Michael Vaughan has been openly critical of the surface used for the pink-ball Test in Ahmedabad, which ended in under two days.

In his latest Insta post, the former cricketer is seen posing with the bat in the midst of dug-up soil all around and a few strands of grass. Vaughan, sporting a smirk, captioned the picture:

“Preparations going well for the 4th Test !! #OnOn #INDvENG”

The pitch for the fourth Test between India and England in Ahmedabad has been the center of focus following the early finish to the pink-ball Test.

According to reports, despite all the hullabaloo over the pitch for the previous match, India are likely to prepare a spinning track for the final Test as well.

Michael Vaughan has been on a tirade, predicting the pitch for the final India-England Test. A few days back, he mocked the surface by sharing a picture of buffaloes in a dust field on Instagram. He included the caption:

“I can report that preparations for the 4th Test are going great … The Curator is expecting movement early, good carry & might spin on day 5 !!! #INDvENG.”

Earlier too, he had shared a similar picture with the caption:

“Looking forward to the next Test !!! #OnOn #INDvENG.”

More India is allowed to get away, more toothless ICC will look: Michael Vaughan

In the aftermath of the third Test, Michael Vaughan, in his column for the Daily Telegraph, wrote that the ICC needs to rein in India and not allow them to misuse their powers. He wrote:

“The longer powerful countries like India are allowed to get away with it the more toothless the ICC will look. The governing body are allowing India to produce whatever they wish and it is Test cricket that is getting hurt.”

He suggested that broadcasters must ask for refunds for things to change. Michael Vaughan continued:

"They accept Test finishing early because the players are not good enough but not when home boards produce such poor pitches. They are left with three blank days but are still having to pay for production. They will not be happy and might think twice about good money for Test rights.”

The 46-year-old did admit, though, that India were better under the conditions. He said:

“Yet, India showed their skill. We are not being fair if we do not accept that their skill levels in those conditions are far better than England’s.”

The fourth and final Test between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad from March 4.