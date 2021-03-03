Virat Kohli hints about team combination for 4th Test

Virat Kohli refrained from giving away too much regarding the Indian team's combination ahead of the series decider in Ahmedabad. But the Indian skipper confirmed that the hosts will go in with a similar side as in the last Test.

India will be forced into a change, as Jasprit Bumrah is out of the squad due to personal reasons. With Washington Sundar not bowling much in Ahmedabad, Kuldeep Yadav is expected to replace the all-rounder.

However, during his media interaction on Wednesday, Virat Kohli suggested that the team will not make too many changes from the side that trounced England last time out.

“We will have a look at the pitch again tomorrow. We have a certain set idea of what we want to go with. Bumrah is obviously not available. So, we just have to see what we want to go in with. There won’t be many changes to the last eleven that played. Most probably a similar kind of combination.”

Virat Kohli and co do have the option to make a couple of changes, though. The hosts could pick one of Umesh Yadav or Mohammed Siraj to replace Jasprit Bumrah. They can also choose to give Hardik Pandya or Kuldeep Yadav a run in place of Washington Sundar, as the youngster was used sparingly in the last game.

The pitch has dominated headlines over the past few days. Players like Michael Vaughan, Steve Waugh and Inzamam-Ul-Haq termed the Ahmedabad pitch unsuitable, claiming India were overdoing their home advantage.

However, when asked whether teams should make Test cricket more even by reducing the impact of home advantage, Virat Kohli provided a curt response:

“It will be lovely if you ask us this question on an England, New Zealand or Australia tour. Not when you’ve seen two turning pitches in India. That question is irrelevant for me at this point.”

Virat Kohli confident of India’s bench strength

Advertisement

Joe Root recently revealed about a sickness bug hitting England after the third Test. But Virat Kohli provided a clean health update for his team, with the captain confident in his side’s bench strength.

“Jasprit didn’t play the Test match that we won in Chennai. That shows you our bench strength. Having him obviously is a big boost for us. Having said that, our bench strength is very very strong at the moment. We have guys who are hungry and ready to play. There are no health concerns; everyone is fit and fine here.”

India’s bench strength has passed with flying colours in recent months. The Australia tour saw pacers Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur step up in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

During the ongoing series, Axar Patel has risen to the fore in the absence of Ravindra Jadeja, as the lanky left-arm spinner has proved to be a tricky customer to contend with for the visitors.