"Walk to the MCG pitch on Test debut felt like going to war" - Shubman Gill

Team India Test opener Shubman Gill has compared his walk to the MCG pitch to bat on Test debut to the feeling of going to war.

With Prithvi Shaw struggling and Rohit Sharma in quarantine, Shubman Gill made his Test debut in the Boxing Day Test against Australia. He impressed instantly with fluent knocks of 45 and 35 not out in India’s eight-wicket triumph.

Recalling his Test debut in a video interview shared on Kolkata Knight Riders’ official YouTube channel, Shubman Gill said:

“We had to field as we lost the toss. Till I was fielding, things were normal. But, when I had to go into bat, obviously the entire MCG was backing Australia. That walk to the pitch was something different. It was like going to war.”

The 21-year-old admitted that he was waiting for his Test debut, as he had been around the team for a while. He added:

“I was waiting for my Test debut. I was with the team for three or four series’. Never thought I would be debuting against Australia at the MCG in a Boxing Day Test match. I was very excited and equally nervous. I was happy that I was making my debut, but I knew I had to prove myself.”

On receiving the Test cap from coach Ravi Shastri, the youngster said he could not put his feelings into words. He stated:

“I can’t explain the feeling. Sometimes there are so many emotions that you go numb. Ravi (Shastri) sir gave a speech in the huddle.”

Shubman Gill had a memorable Test series in Australia, scoring 259 runs in six innings at an average of 51.80, with a best of 91 at the Gabba.

Advertisement

Never rule out anyone in any scenario: Shubman Gill

Asked about his biggest learning from the Australian tour, Shubman Gill replied that it was never giving up under any circumstances. The opener elaborated:

“My overall learning from the Australia series was that no matter what the situation, you can never rule out anyone from any scenario. Many of our players were injured during the series. But, in the dressing room, even after we were all out for 36, never once were the captain, coach, support staff or players bogged down or intimidated.”

Shubman Gill also admitted that an India-Australia series assumed a lot of significance. Looking back at his days as a child, he recalled:

“When I was small, I used to wake up early at 4:30-5:00 in the morning to watch Test matches in Australia. Now, people are getting up early to see me. I used to watch matches with my dad, and I always felt that watching Test matches played in Australia was a different feeling. Brett Lee bowling, Sachin sir (Tendulkar) batting. And then suddenly I am playing and the world is watching me. So that was a different feeling.”

Grit and determination.💪 Showing a fighting spirit throughout the series. #WorldTestFinals here we come 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/q78uyrgNjd — Shubman Gill (@RealShubmanGill) March 6, 2021

Shubman Gill struggled in the recently-concluded Test series against England at home, managing only 119 runs in four Tests at an average of under 20.