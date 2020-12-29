7 interesting stats from India’s fabulous Boxing Day Test triumph every cricket fan should know

After the Adelaide debacle, where they were bundled out for their lowest Test score of 36, India bounced back emphatically against Australia to clinch the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne by eight wickets and restore parity in the four-match series.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who hit a magnificent century in the first innings, fittingly hit the winning runs to help India register their first Test win in 2020. Earlier in the year, India lost both Tests in New Zealand before succumbing to Australia in the first Test in Melbourne.

India’s win in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne was a complete team effort.

Jasprit Bumrah (4 for 56) and Ravichandran Ashwin (3 for 35) combined to restrict Australia to 195 in the first innings. In response, Rahane’s century and Ravindra Jadeja’s fifty helped India take a crucial 131-run first-innings lead.

Debutant Mohammed Siraj then starred with 3 for 37 in the second innings to bowl out Australia for exactly 200 before Rahane and Gill ensured India's second consecutive win in as many Tests at the MCG.

The cover drive on the up! A stunning shot from Ajinkya Rahane and a pretty good snapshot of India's performance in the second Test.@hcltech | #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Kx5g3GE5T2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 29, 2020

The Boxing Day Test match also saw some interesting records. Let's have a look at a few of them.

Seven interesting records from the India-Australia Boxing Day Test 2020

After winning on their last visit to the iconic MCG two years ago, the visitors made it two out of two with a fabulous series-levelling victory.

Advertisement

The win in Melbourne was sweeter this time around, as India were without four first-team regulars and were also hindered by an injury to Umesh Yadav in the second innings.

Nevertheless, the visitors proved too strong for Australia, thanks to an impressive team performance led by Man-of-the-match Ajinkya Rahane.

Captain @ajinkyarahane88 is adjudged the Man of the Match for his stupendous performance (112 & 27*) in the Boxing Day Test 👏👏🇮🇳#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/8NqbfK7BNe — BCCI (@BCCI) December 29, 2020

Without further ado, let's have a look at the seven most interesting stats from India's fabulous win at the MCG.

#1 India's fourth Test win in Melbourne is their most at an overseas venue

Captain Ajinkya Rahane (right) hit the winning runs for India in Melbourne.

India’s latest Boxing Day Test win was a historic one. Their fourth triumph at the MCG is now the visitors' most at an overseas venue.

India's - 52nd away Test victory!

Their 8th win in Aus in 50th match & 29th vs Aus in 100th H2H match

1st Test win in 2020.



Most 'away' Test victories for India

4 - at Melbourne (1978, 1981, 2018, 2020)

3 - at Port of Spain/Kingston/Colombo SSC#AusvInd#INDvAUS #BoxingDayTest — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 29, 2020

Coming into the second Test at the MCG, India had three wins apiece at Port of Spain, Sabina Park, Colombo and Melbourne. India’s three Test wins in Melbourne were in 1977, 1981 and 2018.

Advertisement

#2 Australia fail to score 200 runs for the first time this century despite batting for 100 overs

Australia were bowled out for 200 in the second innings in the second Test in Melbourne.

The second Test in Melbourne marked the first instance this century when Australia failed to score 200 runs in a Test match despite batting for 100 overs.

For the first time in this century, Australia failed to reach 200 in 100 overs. They were 196-9 at 100-over mark today. #AusvInd — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) December 29, 2020

Australia were 196-9 at the 100-over mark and were eventually bowled out for 200 in 103.1 overs, scoring at a run rate of 1.94. Earlier in the game, the hosts scored only 195 in their first innings.

#3 For the first time in over three decades, no Australian player scored a fifty in a home Test

Marnus Labuchagne (48) was the top scorer for Australia in the second Test in Melbourne.

Advertisement

For the first time since 1988, Australia have had a home Test without any batsman making a half-century.

It's the first time since 1988 that Australia have had a home Test without any batsman making a half century #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/jvvIfPqBXj — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 29, 2020

Marnus Labuschagne’s 48 on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test was the highest score by an Australian batsman in the game while Cameron Green (45) was the top-scorer for the hosts in the second innings.

The last such instance for Australia was against West Indies, which was also at the MCG 32 years ago.

#4 Jasprit Bumrah equals Kumble’s record for the most wickets by an Indian bowler at the MCG

Jasprit Bumrah claimed six wickets in the second Test in Melbourne.

With six wickets in the Boxing Day Test, India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has equalled former leg-spinner Anil Kumble’s record of most wickets (15) by an Indian bowler at the MCG.

Advertisement

Most wickets at MCG by Indian:



15 Kumble (6 innings)

14 Kapil Dev (6 innings)

13 Bumrah (3 innings) — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) December 26, 2020

While Kumble claimed 15 wickets in three Tests at the MCG, doing so at an average of 37, Bumrah has the same number of scalps in two matches and with a far better average of 13.06.

#5 Steve Smith scores a duck for the first time in the first innings of a Test match

Steve Smith failed to get going at the MCG.

Prolific Australian batsman Steve Smith was dismissed without scoring in the first innings of the Boxing Day Test by Ravichandran Ashwin. In the process, it marked the first instance of Smith getting dismissed without scoring in the first innings of a Test match.

Steve Smith dismissed for a duck for the first time in the first innings of a Test match.



Last time he was dismissed for a single-digit score in the first innings of a Test match was back in 2015 Nottingham Test (Australia 60/10). #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 26, 2020

Interestingly, it was Smith's first duck against India in Tests and the batsman’s first Test score of zero in four years.

Smith was last dismissed without scoring in the longest format of the game against South Africa in Perth in November 2016.

#6 Mohammed Siraj makes a memorable Test debut at the MCG

Advertisement

Australia v India: 2nd Test - Day 4

India’s pace bowler Mohammed Siraj had a memorable debut at the MCG. With five wickets in the Test match (2 for 40 and 3 for 37), he became the first visiting bowler since Lasith Malinga in 2004 to five up five wickets in their debut Test in Australia.

Visiting bowlers with 5 wickets on Test debut in Australia in the last 50 years:

Phil DeFreitas (5-94 in match, 1986-87)

Alex Tudor (5-108, 1998-99)

Lasith Malinga (6-92, 2004)

Mohammad Siraj (currently 5-76). https://t.co/cmSnTf2eoY#AUSvIND https://t.co/o1zbzFFN3f — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) December 29, 2020

Siraj is only the fourth visiting bowler in the last 50 years to claim five or more wickets on Test debut in Australia. England’s Phil DeFreitas and Alex Tudor are the two other bowlers in the elite list.

#7 Ajinkya Rahane emulates MS Dhoni as the only Indian captain to win his first three Tests

Ajinkya Rahane scored a match-winning hundred in Melbourne.

Following the triumph in the Boxing Day Test, Ajinkya Rahane has emulated MS Dhoni as the only Indian captains to win their first three Tests.

Indians to win each of their first three matches as captain in Test cricket:



MS Dhoni (Won his first four)

AJINKYA RAHANE



Ajinkya Rahane is also the first Indian captain to score a Test century on Australian soil in winning cause! #AUSvIND — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) December 29, 2020

Rahane’s two earlier Test triumphs as captain came in Dharamsala against Australia (2016/17) and in Bengaluru against Afghanistan (2018).