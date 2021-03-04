Watch: Mohammed Siraj dismisses Joe Root after brilliant set-up 

Mohammed Siraj justified his selection in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad by getting the prize wicket of Joe Root. The England captain was out plumb LBW, beaten by a searing in-swinger from Mohammed Siraj.

The BCCI has uploaded a clip of Joe Root’s dismissal on their website. Fans can have a look at the video here.

Joe Root came into bat at 15/2 but looked iffy from the start. Mohammed Siraj bowled an impressive over to Root first up, keeping it short to keep Joe Root guessing about the length of the deliveries.

Although Joe Root struggled in that over, he managed to survive by nervously hooking the last ball for a boundary. The shot wasn’t a pretty one, as Root failed to middle it.

It would not be too long before Mohammed Siraj had his man. The fast bowler, playing only his second match of the series, took out the England captain in his first over after the drinks break.

Mohammed Siraj has been superb this morning. He's drawn a false shot with 40% of his deliveries - the average in Test cricket is 15%. In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, his replacement has taken charge. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 4, 2021

In fact, with the first ball after the drinks break, Mohammed Siraj bagged the big scalp.

The ball pitched outside off and darted into the batsman. Joe Root missed the incoming delivery by a mile, with the England skipper getting stuck on the pads. He didn’t review the decision, and hawk-eye later showed three reds. With Joe Root’s dismissal, England were left reeling at 30/3.

Interestingly, it marked just the second time Joe Root has been dismissed by a seamer since the start of the Sri Lanka series.

Advertisement

Joe Root has struggled since scoring a double ton

That's only the second time a seamer has dismissed Joe Root on this tour of India and Sri Lanka. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 4, 2021

Joe Root’s runs have dried up after his match-winning 218 in Chennai. Since that innings, Root has only scored 120 runs in six innings. The batsmen once again departed cheaply in Ahmedabad, walking back after scoring just five runs off nine balls.

After winning the toss and making first use of the surface, Joe Root and co. are again in danger of an underwhelming total, which would put the hosts firmly in the ascendancy.

However, the embattled Jonny Bairstow (28*), who got out for a pair in the third Test, and Ben Stokes (24*) have led a recovery of sorts, taking England to 74/3 at lunch.