IND vs ENG 2021: [Watch] Rohit Sharma brings up his maiden overseas century with a mammoth six on Day 3 at The Oval

Indian opener Rohit Sharma has finally reached the three-figure mark in an overseas Test on Day 3 at The Oval.

He brought up the special milestone by launching Moeen Ali for a mammoth six in the 64th over. His knock has played a massive role in India's comeback in the match as the side was trailing by 99 runs before the start of the second innings.

Rohit Sharma displayed phenomenal temperament and character in the morning session when the English bowlers were bowling wonderfully in overcast conditions. He built his innings well and targeted the right bowlers at opportune times without taking undue risks.

At Tea on Day 3, Rohit Sharma(103*) and Cheteshwar Pujara(48*) were unbeaten after a partnership of 116 runs for the second wicket.

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul give a good start to India on Day 3 with a 83-run opening partnership

Team India began Day 3 with 43/0 on the board. James Anderson, Chris Woakes, and Ollie Robinson bowled wonderfully and used the overcast conditions to their advantage to induce several plays and misses.

But the Indian openers weathered the storm and then gradually increased the scoring pace when the bowlers got tired.

KL Rahul(46) also played his role well before James Anderson dismissed him with a beautiful delivery and broke an 83-run opening partnership. After KL Rahul's departure, Cheteshwar Pujara joined hands with Rohit Sharma to play a positive brand of cricket.

He was watchful for good deliveries but took a full toll on loose balls by converting them into boundaries on most occasions. Rohit Sharma also picked up the pace when Moeen Ali got into the attack in the later stages of the second session.

The third session of Day 3 will now be crucial for both teams going ahead in the Test.

