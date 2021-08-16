"We are in for a nipper" - Michael Vaughan predicts the winner of the Lord's Test

As the second Test between India and England rolls out on the fifth day at Lord's, former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels the hosts hold an edge over Virat Kohli & Co.

After a 100-run stand for the fourth wicket between Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara helped India return from an early collapse, England bounced back in the final hour of the day's play. They picked up three quick wickets to leave India at 181/6 at the end of Day 4.

Speaking ahead of the fifth day's play, Michael Vaughan believes Joe Root's England will hold a slight edge over India going into the final day. Taking to Twitter, Michael Vaughan wrote:

"Lovely day to win a Test at Lords … Think we are in for a nipper … #ENGvsIND"

Meanwhile, England got off to an excellent start on Day 4 with Mark Wood removing both the in-form Indian openers cheaply. That saw Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli out in the middle. While Kohli looked positive, Pujara, who came in on the back of a string of low scores, took time to get off the mark.

Kohli looked comfortable as he raced to 20 runs off 30 balls, including four boundaries. But he edged a fifth stump delivery off Sam Curran only to find Jos Buttler. The demons were out in broad daylight once again but Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane fought well in the afternoon session to bail India out of immediate danger.

Just as things looked to be turning in India's favor, the hosts pegged them back with three quick wickets. The visitors were 181/6 when bad light forced the umpires to call off the day. India currently lead by 154 runs going into the fifth day.

Rishabh Pant is England's biggest threat on Day 5: Michael Vaughan

Rishabh Pant (left) will be key for India on Day 5 of the Lord's Test

England will have their tails up to go 1-0 up in the five-match series on Day 5. However, Michael Vaughan feels young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant can change the game quickly in India's favor. The former England skipper wrote on Twitter:

"England favourites but only just … an hour of Rishab in the morning & that all changes ... #ENGvsIND"

